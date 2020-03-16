The “Planet 50/50 by 2030: Think Equal, Build Smart and Innovate for Change” local celebration of International Women’s Day event was held March 7 at the Pinery at the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St.
Emcee Dr. Rosenna Bakari, an author and visiting assistant professor in the College of Education at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, told the sold-out crowd of mostly women, “If the world is an oyster, women are the pearl.”
She started off the day with an original poem, “Tick-tock, tick-tock, Like the hands on the clock, No more time to waste, Female consciousness must be embraced, International Women’s Day just a small taste, Of the feminine divine expression, Responsible for human correction, A radical recalibration, To re-balance our world.”
Speaker Taylor Nygaard, an author, former University of Denver instructor and current teacher at Colorado Springs School told the audience she was a latchkey kid during her early years, immersed in television every day after school. As she grew up, she realized the importance of media to our representations of one another.
Rather than allowing the fictional world to wash over us, tuning out and relaxing, Nygaard suggested, “these are not the ways to create change. Not everyone wants to Netflix and chill.”
She continued, “In order to change media, we need to be critical about what media is, our uses of it and our actual relationship to it.”
It is “re-presenting” an idea or a person in a biased way that should shake us to question not just the writer’s biases, but our own.
“Media representation can have real consequences to real people,” she said, challenging women to recognize our own biases, including when we create media through Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.
Speaker Amanda Metcalfe, a community and military counselor and consultant who teaches at the Air Force Academy and UCCS, explained strategies she has seen work to empower women economically.
Metcalfe travels throughout the United States, as well as to Iceland, Rwanda and Namibia interviewing women who are at an economic disadvantage. She said she finds women in these countries embrace relationships through cooperatives and other entrepreneurial ventures. Sharing and distributing resources as a group and use their numbers to improve their bargaining power. “They create more stakeholding across the population,” Metcalfe said.
Metcalfe detailed Iceland’s “gold standard” for equality amongst men and women. In 1975, Icelandic women went on strike to protest the way they were treated both in the workforce and as mothers to demonstrate their importance to the economy. “Iceland is a small country but women are doing big things. Their collective voices were heard,” says Metcalfe.
From this strike has come numerous laws favorable to women including the Act on Equal Status and Equal Rights of Women and Men, which requires equal pay for equal work is standard and also delineates public companies and government councils must be comprised of at least 40% women on the board of directors. Metcalfe noted we need similar laws here in America so that female representation is proportional to that of males in industry and government.
Gender mainstreaming is also written into the law, meaning all students are taught about gender equality reading, “educational materials and textbooks shall be designed in such a way as not to discriminate against either sex.”
In 1980, Iceland elected the first woman head of state in the world; Vigdis Finnbogadóttir served as the country’s president from 1980 to 1996.
A third speaker, Lisa Mae Brunson, founder of Wonder Women Tech, Hiring Humans and the Wonder Women Tech Show spoke about kindness being “contagious.” Her companies celebrate science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM).
Brunson noted the power gatekeepers in corporate America are mostly male, and suggested that women need to push through those gates. “Men, if you are the gatekeeper, open the gates,” she encouraged the handful of men in attendance.
“Gender parity is a human problem with a human solution,” she said, noting it is rumored gender equality will not be fulfilled for another 99 years. She said while we are taking small, incremental steps toward change, but it’s too slow.
She recently attended a conference where the Rev. Jesse Jackson was speaking. She asked him how he keeps going in the face of the slow progress forward. His response was simple, “You just have to keep showing up.”
Collaborating on the event were several local groups: American Association of University Women — Colorado Springs branch; League of Women Voters — Pikes Peak Region; Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce; Woman’s Educational Society of Colorado College; Zonta Club of the Pikes Peak Area; Rocky Mountain Women’s Film; The Woman’s Club of Colorado Springs; and the Colorado Women’s Hall of Fame.