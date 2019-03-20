The Zebulon Pike Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution hosted its Annual Good Citizens Recognition Tea last month to honor area senior high school students. On Feb. 23, 20 high schools were represented by youths who exhibit the qualities of good citizenship in their homes, schools, and communities.
Students are nominated by teachers or school counselors, and the schools’ DAR Good Citizen must have the following qualities:
• Dependability (truthfulness, honesty, punctuality)
• Service (cooperation, helpfulness, responsibility)
• Leadership (personality, self-control, initiative)
• Patriotism (unselfish loyalty to American ideals)
This year, 16 of the 20 students entered the essay portion of the Good Citizens scholarship contest. DAR Good Citizens who enter the scholarship contest are eligible for the awards beyond the chapter level. Each state winner receives an award in the amount of at least $250 and a special state DAR Good Citizens pin and certificate.
The essay title this year was “Our American Heritage and Our Responsibility for Preserving It,” with the focus question of “What new challenges will America face as we move into the future?”
Based on her winning essay, Jenna Royce is the winner of the chapter scholarship contest. Jenna is also the winner of the Colorado State Society, NSDAR, Good Citizens Scholarship. She will compete against other state winners and eventually a national winner will be chosen to represent the NSDAR for 2019.
Good Citizens Chairman Sherry Helmer has worked tirelessly on behalf of high school students in our community for more than 18 years. Her efforts have brought her love of patriotism and education together and inspired us to see all the great things our high school students are doing for others.