Sure, it’s the dead of winter, but it’s not too early to start thinking about springtime and growing a bounty of homegrown vegetables. Everyone needs something to look forward to, especially as the pandemic begins to pass into the rearview mirror.
Larry Stebbins, known in Colorado Springs gardening circles as “The Garden Father” (also the name of his gardening blog) is spearheading The Backyard Garden Project along with the El Paso County Colorado State University Extension.
Stebbins is a former secondary school chemistry teacher and school administrator who has been an organic gardener since childhood. He recently decided he wanted to share his experience and joy of gardening with those who he describes as “food insecure families.” The Backyard Garden Project began to take root after he contacted Irene Shonle, El Paso County Extension Program Associate. Their collaboration expanded and they contacted a group of Master Gardeners, working out the details for what the program would offer.
Programs similar to The Backyard Garden Project are offered across the United States and in other countries. The idea is to give families in need a small-scale opportunity to be pro-active in growing, harvesting and preparing healthy vegetables. The program is in its infancy, and the upcoming growing season will be its first.
Individuals and family groups in need who want to garden will be identified by community organizations. They will receive training, supplies and mentoring throughout the growing season to enable them to grow their own produce in small containers. Participants will also receive a copy of Stebbins’ book “Backyard Vegetable Gardening Guide; A Monthly Primer for the Organic Gardener in the Colorado Front Range and Beyond,” which illustrates how to be successful growing a variety of vegetables month by month.
Food banks, churches, community centers and various other organizations serving those in need will identify who qualifies for participation in the project. Upon receiving an invitation, 40 or more families will go through a day of training. So far, the format for training has not been set up, but all invitees will have options for participating in some way.
The next step will involve participants picking up their supplies at Rick’s Garden Center, 1827 W. Uintah St., Colorado Springs. Each party will receive up to three 30-gallon heavy-duty felt containers, up to seven bags of soil that have been donated by ScottsMiracle-Gro in Fountain, and a voucher to buy a combination of seeds and plants.
The program is designed so plants can be grown in a small space such as a patio, balcony, or any spot that will accommodate small growing containers.
Volunteer Master Gardeners in El Paso County will offer ongoing assistance throughout the growing season via phone and email to ensure success. Gardens will be designed to bear produce throughout the growing season, and the participants will choose what vegetables to grow according to their individual tastes. Plans are in the works to offer additional training about freezing and canning, and ideas for recipes.
According to Stebbins, the beauty of the program is that it will not be limited to one growing season. “If they have success in a small container, perhaps participants will expand on their own next year. We would continue to provide ongoing advice through the extension office.”
The hope is that more families will be involved in the years to come.
Stebbins retired in 2005 after serving for many years as Assistant Principal at Air Academy High School. He started the nonprofit Pikes Peak Urban Gardens — community gardens in El Paso County. He also has documented his gardening experience in written form, and is working on his third book focusing on successful gardening in the El Paso County region. Stebbins’ free garden blog, “The Garden Father” (thegardenfather.com) offers a wide variety of gardening advice based on his years of experience.
Stebbins goes above and beyond by sharing his passion for gardening with others. “Anybody who knows me, knows I can’t just talk about it. If I can think it, I will do my best to make it happen!”
Training materials are ready, but donations are needed to launch The Backyard Garden Project.
The initiative will also be fueled by pending grant money.
To make a tax deductible donation, make checks payable to: CSU Extension, with the memo line identifying “Backyard Garden Project.”
Mail checks to:
CSU Extension Office El Paso County
c/o Irene Shonle
17 N. Spruce St.
Colorado Springs, CO 80905
Stebbins and his wife, Anna, kicked off fundraising efforts last month by contributing a $500 donation of books and supplies to the project. The fundraising goal of $4,000 was achieved just last week, Stebbins said.
Still, “You can help by donating!” Stebbins says on his Dec. 5 blog post.
“All the funds will go this project. The more we raise the more families we can help. It takes $100 to help one family get a garden going in their backyard and we will offer free ongoing training.”