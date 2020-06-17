Long before the Colorado Rockies were a glimmer in anyone’s eye there was a professional baseball team in Colorado Springs that played their home games at the junction of south Tejon Street and Cheyenne Boulevard in Ivywild.
Boulevard Park was the digs of the Colorado Springs Millionaires in 1902. The team came to town a year earlier and was heralded by The Gazette, “Everybody in Colorado Springs is a millionaire and why shouldn’t the ballplayers be?”
William “Billy” Hulen was the team’s original owner, manager and shortstop.
The 1902 Millionaires played in the Class-A Western League, which also included teams in Kansas City, Milwaukee, Denver, Omaha, Des Moines, Peoria, Ill., and St. Joseph, Miss. The Western League in those days was only a step below the major leagues, so the Millionaires’ roster was filled with former and future big leaguers.
Among the top players on that 1902 team were former major leaguers Bill Everitt (he was also the team’s manager) and Albert “Burt” “Cowboy” Jones.
In seven major league seasons with the Chicago Colts (today’s Cubs), Chicago Orphans (today’s Cubs) and Washington Senator (today’s Minnesota Twins), Everitt batted .317 in 698 games. In his rookie year of 1895, he hit .358 in 550 at bats.
Jones, a pitcher, played four major league seasons with the Cleveland Spiders and St. Louis Perfectos (later Cardinals) and compiled a 25-34 record in 70 games.
The 1901 Millionaires played their home games at Colorado College’s Washburn Field. But prior to the 1902 season, Hulen sold the team to the Burns brothers. They asked Winfield Scott Stratton, one of Colorado Springs’ early pioneers who made a fortune in the Cripple Creek and Victor gold mines, to build them a new stadium. Stratton built Boulevard Park, which would be the home of the Millionaires from 1902-05.
According to local newspaper reports, the structure was built in about two weeks. It was constructed against the streetcar line, which allowed fans quick service to the park. The majority of fans went to the games on the Trolley car system.
Opening Day at Boulevard Park was April 23, 1902. Hosting the Kansas City Blue Stockings, the Millionaires won 5-2 in front of an appreciative crowd. Photographs show an overflow bleacher crowd. It was reported that more than 3,000 people came to the park.
Stratton was the key figure in the opening day happenings. He was joined by two of his millionaire friends, E. W. Giddings and the team’s co-owner James Burns. Stratton threw out the first pitch with Giddings acting as the batter and Burns the catcher. Judge Ira Harris was the umpire. Giddings actually fouled the pitch into the stands. It was caught by an attentive Prudence Zobrist, prompting the Midland Band to strike up a festive rendition of “The Stars and Stripes Forever.”
The Millionaires finished 1902 with a 63-75 record.
Colorado Springs’ first splash into professional baseball ended almost as quickly as it began. The team — despite the name — was never on solid footing financially. On July 15, 1905, with a record of 22-48, the franchise moved to Pueblo midseason and finished out as the Pueblo Indians.
A new version of the Millionaires reappeared in 1912 and was part of the Class D Rocky Mountain League. That team lasted only half a season in Colorado Springs before moving to Dawson (state unknown) on June 15 and finishing out the season as the Stags.