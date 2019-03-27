To drivers cruising past the house at 4880 Broadmoor Bluffs Drive, the fire department’s training session at first resembled a bona fide emergency: fire trucks on the street and in the driveway, hoses running up to the front and rear of the house, equipment scattered all around the yard and a dozen or so firefighters surrounding the structure.
In a sense, that’s exactly the way it was designed to look: a real house fire and an opportunity for Colorado Springs firefighters to gain first-hand experience.
However, passers-by weren’t deceived for long. Several signs posted on the street in front of the house quickly alerted drivers that this was actually a Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) training session, one of 24 such sessions conducted over an eight-day span at the vacant house the city had purchased because of its location on an unstable hillside. Training began March 20 and will conclude March 29.
“When we get a chance to train at a house like this, it’s really a great thing for firefighters,” said Capt. Brian Vaughan, public relations officer for the CSFD, who pointed out that when firefighters train at their downtown practice facility they don’t experience all the physical effects of a fire and the combustion process. “Here, we get in and have the actual smoke, have the heat rise, look at the stratification and see how heat and gas work, how we can cool those and how we can ventilate those things.
“At headquarters (training facility) we know all the rooms in the structure. We’ve been in there thousands of times. You can cut up and change the rooms, but anytime you get a new structure like this, it’s a good opportunity.”
By the time the sessions are completed, 40 CSFD companies will have undergone training at the vacant house. Remaining sessions are planned for 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.
“We have a lot more crews but that’s the most (sessions) we could schedule,” Vaughan said.
Safety, as always, was the top CSFD priority in the Broadmoor Buffs neighborhood.
“After this location was cleared for training, we came in to make sure the structure was safety compliant,” Vaughan said. “We don’t want to light the whole house on fire so we did a lot of mudding and sheet rocking.”
Vaughan said that before each training session, fire officials conducted a safety briefing in which firefighters walked through the structure, determined where they were going to enter, where the fire was going to be and what they should expect to see.
“So there’s no surprises,” he said. “We have safety officers in place so if something happens and they see that the integrity of the burn room is starting to fail, we can get crews out and put the fire out.”
Standing by was a “rapid intervention team” whose only job was to rescue any firefighter who got injured. “We treat this like a real fire. If someone goes down inside, this crew goes in and gets them,” Vaughan said.
The intervention team also monitored three communication channels: the primary channel, the command channel and a third channel that is normally quiet. Each firefighter has a button on their communication gear that connects directly to the command center in case of an emergency.
“On the fire ground, it can be difficult because we have firefighters using all the channels, and trying to communicate can be be difficult because we have saws running, we have engines running, we have people talking. So this (button) gives us a direct line and a firefighter can contact command if he needs help. That, in turn will trigger a whole new set of rules to rescue a firefighter.
“We also have a medical squad standing by. The idea is to have medical help here in case someone gets hurt.
“From the training division, there’s a bunch of safety officers here — in the burn room, outside the burn room and outside the structure.”
When a training session gets underway, an attack team goes in with a hose line to put out the fire. A backup team stands ready in case something goes wrong with the initial hose line.
“Everyone has a designated role,” Vaughan said.
At the conclusion of each session, the firefighting crews review what went right, what didn’t go well, and discuss methods to possibly improve.
“We want to make sure we get the maximum amount of benefit from these sessions,” Vaughan said, noting that a lot of department personnel are out of service because of the training.