Colorado Springs Fire Chief Ted Collas will retire next year after serving five years as chief and 35 years with the department, the city announced last week.
Collas, who joined the Colorado Springs Fire Department in 1985 and was named chief in 2016, will retire March 5.
“Chief Ted Collas has honorably served the citizens of Colorado Springs for more than three decades, and highlights his career as an incredible leader of the CSFD,” Mayor John Suthers said in a statement.
The chief called the job “incredibly challenging, but equally rewarding.”
“I grew up as a member of the Colorado Springs Fire Department, and had the honor of working alongside the most dedicated group of men and women all along the way,” Collas said.
In his retirement, Collas said he plans to spend more time with his family, including a grandson who is expected early next month.
The city plans to begin a national search for a new fire chief in mid-November.
