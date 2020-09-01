Financial planning expert Doug Fair is so passionate about aiding seniors in developing a successful retirement plan that he recently wrote and self-published a book on the topic: “The Cost to Be You in Retirement: Revolutionize the Way You Think About Retirement.”
Fair, who resides in Flying Horse, in north Colorado Springs, has made it his work for the past 30 years to ensure that his clients meet their own unique goals and dreams in retirement.
Fair was born and raised in Colorado, and graduated from Vanderbilt University in Tennessee. He received his law degree from California Western Sierra at San Diego in 1988. From 1990-1993 he was employed at a law firm, and found that an overwhelming number of his clients had financial questions.
“I didn’t know the answers!” Fair said. So he focused on learning what Certified Public Accountants and financial advisors know by attending a tax institute at UCLA, and eventually became a Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor in the state of Colorado.
As Fair’s confidence in dealing with financial matters increased, he embraced becoming an insurance agent with a large insurance firm. His passion for working with seniors, age 55-plus, led him to form his own financial planning firm, Successful Seniors, 20 years ago. Since then his sole focus has been on helping older adults with the emotional and financial aspects of developing and managing a successful retirement plan.
Fair emphasizes that everyone has his or her own unique situation.
“Retirement is the longest period of unemployment in your lifetime!” he exclaims. When first meeting with potential clients he encourages them to: “Tell me your story about what you visualize will happen in your retirement.” There are no cookie-cutter situations, so Fair focuses on the individual answers to “When, How, and Why?” as a retirement plan gradually emerges.
A complimentary one-hour consultation, along with a free copy of his book are offered to anyone seeking Fair’s expert advice. Fair feels he has the advantage of being well versed in legal, tax and financial matters. “I love to sit down and educate my clients,” so they will gain the confidence they need to proceed with the development of a rational retirement plan, he noted.
Fair meets with potential clients as many times as necessary until he has fielded all of their questions. “There is no monopoly on good ideas. In today’s financial environment, especially during a pandemic, it is important to get a second opinion and find out what prudent and informed investors are doing with their money.”
In his book — a compact 50 pages — Fair strives to keep his ideas and advice simple while providing a change in the typical pre-retirement outlook of senior citizens. No one wants to take risks in retirement after working a lifetime to achieve certain goals. One of Fair’s mandates is: “I don’t put any of my client’s assets at risk in the stock market!”
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Fair has been busier that ever. He has found that people are in a panic due to fear, uncertainty and the constantly changing environment.
“Fear is not a strategy,” he emphasizes. He cites an example of providing assistance to a client who is in the medical field. Since COVID-19 hit, she has found herself increasingly exhausted, and made the decision to seek retirement sooner than later. Fair has provided her with financial planning assistance for the past several years, and through this collaboration his client’s retirement dreams and goals will come to fruition in early 2021.
Fair says two attributes are imperative for a financial planner to possess: first, to be trustworthy which has become increasingly difficult within the current culture. People tend to not answer their doors or even their phones, so developing a collaborative relationship can be a challenge.
The second attribute is possessing great patience. People are under pressure when dealing with financial matters. Fair sees one of his roles as helping them get “unstuck” and walk slowly towards being able to consider alternatives to long-held beliefs.
Additional information can be found at Fair’s website, successfulseniorsusa.com.