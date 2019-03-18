A pair of elite junior figure skaters who call the World Arena Ice Hall home recently excelled at the Junior World Championships in Zagreb, Croatia.
Tomoki Hiwatashi, who is trained by local legend Kristy Krall and Damon Allen, won the Gold medal for males. The 19-year-old from Englewood, N.J., placed second in the short program, briefly holding the junior world record until it was reclaimed minutes later by fellow American Camden Pulkinen.
In the free skate, Hiwatashi placed second behind Russian competitor Roman Savosin after cleanly landing a quadruple toe loop-triple toe loop combination, but popping a second planned quadruple toe loop to a double toe loop.
Hiwatashi’s strong placement from the short program, combined with his performance in the free skate, allowed him to claim victory overall, and he became the World Junior Champion, ahead of Savosin and bronze medalist Daniel Grassi of Italy.
Ting Cui, who also trains at the Ice Hall under the direction of Tom Zakrajsek, was the bronze medalist among females at the Junior Worlds. Cui, a native of Baltimore, placed third in both competitions.
Zakrajsek has a storied history working with young skaters. In 2010, he coached Cheyenne Mountain High School’s Rachael Flatt to the U.S. Figure Skating title. Flatt went on to represent the United State at the Vancouver Winter Olympics.
Neither Hiwatashi or Cui are associated with the famed Broadmoor Skating Club, but they were cheered on from afar by many of the club’s skaters and board members.
“This is just so exciting,” said Carolyn Kruse, a long-time Broadmoor Skating Club board member, “I was so excited when I saw what they had done. So many of us hope they continue to have success.”
There are two local important figure skating events coming up. The U.S. Figure Skating Governing Council Meeting will be held May 2-4 at the Antler’s Hotel. The Broadmoor Open will take place June 23-29 at the World Arena. Former Olympic Gold medalist Peggy Fleming Jenkins will be on hand as well.
Last June was the inaugural year for a new competition in which junior- and senior-level men and women competed together in presenting each skater’s ability to artistically to express and present a complete composition while demonstrating technical skills.
The Peggy Fleming Trophy was developed to celebrate the event. Cash prizes are given for first, second and third place podium finishers.
“Peggy is still America’s favorite,” Kruse said. “And she’s just as lovely and beautiful and sweet as always.”