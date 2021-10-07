Colorado Springs native Brian Bradley typically hunts for mule deer in the Colorado mountains.
Bradley, a business manager for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 113, had the chance to hunt his first whitetail deer in the Bighorn Mountain foothills of northeast Wyoming — and have it all televised.
He will be featured on the Union Sportsmen’s Alliance’s "Brotherhood Outdoors," which airs on the Sportsman Channel the week of Oct. 11.
Hunting during the first stages of the rut, Bradley and his guide, Mike Miller, "glassed, rattled and grunted before an ideal buck presented itself. Then it was a matter of waiting for the perfect shot," states a press release from Union Sportsmen's Alliance, a union-dedicated nonprofit organization whose members hunt, fish, shoot and volunteer their skills for conservation.
The show also gives viewers also get a glimpse into Bradley's role as a union business manager. He was a key figure in launching the USA Colorado State Conservation Dinner, an annual event that brings union members together to raise funds to support local conservation projects and community outreach events, states the release.
“We take the money raised at the dinner and do positive things in the community with it,” Bradley said in the release. “We’ve already held a Take Kids Fishing event and are working on organizing one for veterans. Every local union in the country ought to be holding a dinner like this.”
It was his dedication to his union brothers and sisters and his local community that earned Bradley a trip on "Brotherhood Outdoors," states the release.
This episode of the "Brotherhood Outdoors" series airs on the Sportsman Channel Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 2 p.m. with re-airings on Friday at 9:30 a.m., Saturday at 11:30 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 17 at 9 a.m.