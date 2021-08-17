Margaret Lane gracefully lived up to the ideals originating with Julie Penrose.
When Lane was a young teen, her family relocated to Colorado Springs, where she was educated at North Junior High School, Colorado Springs High School (now William J. Palmer High School), and the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.
Lane, who preferred being called Margot, was posthumously honored with the inaugural Julie Penrose Award last week.
A reception and presentation ceremony on the evening of Aug. 12 was enjoyed by a cheerful crowd of 65 guests, who gathered in the gardens of the Penrose House, former home of Colorado Springs pioneer power couple Spencer and Julie Penrose.
The date of Aug. 12 was chosen as it is the 151st birthday of Julie Penrose.
Lane loved Colorado Springs, and became an active and energetic member of the community serving on multiple organizational boards, as well as taking leadership roles. She was president of the Junior League in the late 1970s, active with the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, First Presbyterian Church, and Young Life.
Lane’s son, Phil Lane, paints a picture of his mother. “My mom was a fabulous wife and mother. She was instrumental in the success of our family business, and a true partner with my dad. She loved this community!”
Phil Lane feels one Margot Lane’s most outstanding qualities was, “she was always present when she was with you — no matter what.”
Lane was a woman of the current generation who made the kind of contributions that Julie Penrose did during her lifetime.
The Julie Penrose Award was spearheaded three years ago by the women trustees of El Pomar Foundation, and in 2020 the award was established to be presented yearly to an outstanding woman in the Colorado Springs community. The Colorado Springs City Council went a step further presenting and approving a resolution recognizing Aug. 12 as Julie Penrose Day.
According to El Pomar Foundation trustee Andrea Aragon, the trustees felt it was important to recognize the accomplishments of Mrs. Penrose and to honor other women who exemplified her example of leadership and dedication within the community.
“I feel blessed to be a part of the foundation for honoring women in this way,” Aragon said. “I look forward to learning about future honorees and seeing the inspiration they will provide for other women in the future.”
During a brief ceremony, Mayor John Suthers recognized Mrs. Lane as a female trailblazer in a male-dominated area, making a significant impact on the community. As Colorado Springs celebrates its sesquicentennial, Mayor Suthers emphasized the synchronicity of both Julie Penrose and Margot Lane being philanthropic visionaries.
El Pomar Foundation Trustee Nechie Hall remembers Margot Lane as one of the funniest, most thoughtful and insightful women she has known — someone who “would make it happen!” Hall emphasized the importance of recognizing strong, female leaders in the community.
Judy Bell, foundation trustee and chairperson of the Julie Penrose Award Committee, said, “Margot believed in the spirit and potential of Colorado Springs … She was one of the warmest and most friendly people I ever met.”
Bell added, “If you live like she did, you will leave your mark!”
Phil Lane gratefully accepted the Julie Penrose Award on behalf of his mother and family members. “It is my privilege to accept this award for her … I hope my family are good ancestors for this community.”
Margot Lane and her second husband, John Francis, were married 3 ½ years prior to her death in 2017. “She made friends instantaneously almost everywhere she went,” he says. “She was always on the move — no grass grew under her feet.”
In 1997, Lane and her first husband, also named John, started the Lane Foundation, which continues to support community development and faith-based initiatives. Three family members, including Phil Lane (board chairman) are currently on the board. The foundation focuses on advancing the Colorado Springs community and continuing the progressive legacy that originated with Margot and John Lane.
The Julie Penrose Award will be presented yearly to an outstanding woman who follows the example and accomplishments of Mrs. Penrose, through investment and involvement in the Colorado Springs community.
Margot Lane’s photo and biography now hang prominently in the newly-created Julie Penrose Room on the first floor of the Penrose House. In the coming years, future honorees will join this remarkable cast of outstanding local women.