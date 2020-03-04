CITY NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR 2020 COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT, EMERGENCY SOLUTIONS GRANT FUNDS
The City of Colorado Springs Community Development Division is accepting applications from nonprofit, public or faith-based organizations for 2020 Community Development Block Grant Public Services and Emergency Solutions Grant funds.
There is approximately $250,000 available for CDBG Public Services projects and approximately $80,000 available for ESG projects. The minimum request amount is $25,000 per application. The application period closes March 20.
CDBG Public Services funds generally support service delivery costs for organizations serving low- to moderate-income communities.
The priority areas for 2020 projects are:
• Housing stability: Programs that serve households with vital services related to obtaining and keeping safe and stable housing. They include but are not limited to housing counseling or navigation services, eviction prevention and childcare.
• Services for key populations: These are services that meet any of the above outlined eligible services while primarily serving families with children, seniors or households making 30% or below area median income.
ESGfunds help homeless service providers deliver services to families and individuals experiencing or at risk of homelessness. Eligible applicants must collaborate with the Pikes Peak Continuum of Care and participate in Coordinated Entry where applicable.
This year, the Division is seeking applications for:
• Homelessness prevention: Housing relocation and stabilization services and short- and/or medium-term rental assistance as necessary to prevent individuals or families from becoming homeless.
• Rapid re-housing: Housing relocation and stabilization services and/or short-and/or medium term rental assistance as necessary to help individuals or families living in shelters or in places not meant for human habitation move as quickly as possible into permanent housing and achieve stability in that housing.
Applicants must register online with Neighborly Software at portal.neighborlysoftware.com/coloradospringsco/Participant/Login in order to prepare and submit an application. For more information, go to the application there or on the Division website, coloradosprings.gov/community-development.
In 2019, the Community Development Division awarded nine CDBG Public Services grants to eight different agencies with an average award amount of $50,000. That same year, the Division awarded five ESG grants to four different agencies with an average award amount of $50,000.
To qualify for submittal, applicants must attend a pre-application workshop, which will cover important information on the types of eligible projects along with rules and regulations governing the CDBG and ESG programs.
CDBG Public Services Applicant Workshop
Monday, March 9
10-11:30 a.m.
City Administration Building, Suite 102
30 S. Nevada Ave.
ESG Applicant Workshop
Tuesday, March 10
1-2:30 p.m.
City Administration Building, Ste. 102
30 S. Nevada Ave.
For more information about the application process or workshop, contact Naomi Clark at Naomi.Clark@coloradosprings.gov or 719-385-6609.
SPRINGS IN BLOOM ENCOURAGES RESIDENTS, BUSINESSES TO ADOPT FLOWER BEDS
Springs in Bloom, an annual volunteer planting program, is encouraging local residents, clubs and businesses to adopt any of the approximately 50 flower beds located throughout Colorado Springs. Now in its 16th year, Springs in Bloom is managed by the Horticulture and Education Center, located in the City Greenhouse in Monument Valley Park. The City Greenhouse supplies more than 46,000 plants to this program.
“We are incredibly thankful to all of the generous individuals, businesses and service organizations who volunteer time to make our city a more beautiful place through Springs in Bloom,” said Donna Sanchez, city horticulturalist. “This is such a great program and a fun way to roll up your sleeves with friends, family or coworkers and give back to the community.”
The longest-running participant in the program is the Centennial Order of the Eastern Star, which has adopted the flower bed at the corner of Cascade and Willamette each year since 2004. Last year, this group won a “Golden Trowel Award” for its excellent planting efforts. The Golden Trowels, a friendly competition between Springs in Bloom participants, are held each September.
To learn more about Springs in Bloom, including responsibilities, guidelines, available inventory and the application form, visit coloradosprings.gov/springsinbloom.