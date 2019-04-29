Residential Colorado Springs Utilities bills for electricity and gas will fall by more than $10 a month, the City Council decided last week.
The council unanimously approved the decreases recommended by Sonya Thieme, Utilities’ pricing rates manager. Utilities staff considers quarterly gas and electric bill adjustments to pass fuel cost changes on to customers.
In January, the council approved increases that are normal for the winter.
“Coming out of the heating season, cost for natural gas has dramatically dropped,” Utilities spokeswoman Natalie Eckhart said.
The average household can expect to pay about $7.72 less each month for natural gas and $2.52 less for electricity, Eckhart said.
Typical commercial customers can expect to save about $21.60 — or 3.6% — each month in electricity and about $159.52 — or 23.3% — in gas, Eckhart said.
Industrial customers can expect to save about $1,440 — or 4.3% — in electricity and about $1,597 — or 24% — each month in gas, she said.
Utilities’ board of directors, made up of the same members as the council, reviewed the rate decreases last week.
The decreases will take effect Wednesday, Eckhart said.