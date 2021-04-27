For the third consecutive year, Colorado Springs Christian Schools-Woodland Park is adding a grade level. The addition of eighth-grade classes gives the school a full middle school starting in the fall.
CSCS-WP started 16 years ago with kindergarten through fifth grade. The school’s main campus is at 4855 Mallow Road, Colorado Springs (80907).
“We had sixth through eighth (grades) for a few years, until the recession,” said Mary Boyles, principal of the Woodland Park campus. “We added sixth-grade classes in 2019 and seventh grade for 2020. We’re adding eighth grade for the 2021-22 school year. We want to build a strong K-8 school and then we’ll see what the future holds.”
All CSCS-WP classes are in-person, “kids-in-the-seats” learning, Boyles said, adding, “We use tech but we don’t teach on platforms. We still teach cursive writing and Latin, which helps with vocabulary and spelling.”
The school has several new and continuing programs. The largest is its Leadership Academy, which includes student government and much more. Students are learning to run the chapel and assist teachers. Older students are helping younger students learn to read.
“We’re training them to fill adult roles,” Boyles said. “We also have the Faithful Hearts Equine program as an elective during last period. Students do not have to own a horse. The program also teaches high-altitude agriculture.”
Another part of the Leadership Academy is a partnership with Falcon Aerospace for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math learning.
“Leadership gives back,” she said. “Our servant leaders are learning to serve with heart,” Boyles said.
The school also has a strong art program. “Several of our students are national-level winners in Artsonia exhibits of student art, Boyles said.
With more than 83 million artworks on file, Artsonia (artsonia.com) calls itself the world’s largest collection of student art.
The school has also opened an Alternative Learning Center for students who need extra educational support.
There’s also Math and Movement, an interactive math program. “We have these huge mats where children can step on a series of numbers or sight words,” Boyles said.
Then there are new after-school offerings — girl’s middle-school volleyball, boy’s middle-school soccer and Nevaeh, a non-competitive dance team.
The school, which is located in the former Motor Works manufacturing plant, has plenty of room to rent space to sports teams, including Woodland Park Parks and Recreation programs and competitive sports clubs.
CSCS is accredited by the Association of Christian Schools International and is actually two schools — an elementary school and a separate middle school.
“This year has the highest reenrollment rate we’ve had since the school began” Boyles said. “We already have 111 students enrolled for next fall.”
This summer, the school is addressing safety concerns caused by nearby construction.
“There’s construction by Black Hills Energy and they’re building small homes at (the Village of) Tamarac, so we’re installing fencing around the entire school perimeter,” Boyles said. “We’ll also move our sign to the fence.”
Boyles has been the CSCS-WP principal for a year but has been an educator in private, public and charter schools for more than 19 years. She was born in Ypsilanti, Mich., and attended Ohio University. She finished her degrees in a variety of online universities while serving in the military.
She has a master’s in education administration and is working on her doctorate in strategic leadership. She first visited Colorado at the age of 15.
“I knew then that this is where I wanted to live,” she said.