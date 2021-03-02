Colorado Springs Moms Demand Action brings volunteers together to end gun violence in our community and beyond.
The group is one of the many Colorado chapters of Moms Demand Action, a volunteer-led, non-partisan grassroots movement of Americans fighting for public safety measures that can protect people from gun violence, according to the organization’s website, momsdemandaction.org.
“Locally, [the group is] working to raise awareness and advocate for common sense solutions to decrease gun violence and increase public safety,” said Julie Carr, Colorado Springs Moms Demand Action group lead. “We’re talking about how we reduce everyday gun violence — incidents on the news and local crime blotter and firearm suicide.”
Group members are from all areas of the city, county and region, according to Carr.
“We’re women, men, students, gun owners. Many of our volunteers are survivors of gun violence — witnesses or victims. We come together in partnership to work toward a future that’s free of gun violence,” Carr said.
The group advocates for common sense gun safety measures like storing ammunition and guns separately and keeping both locked up all of the time.
“We’re not opposed to gun ownership,” Carr said. “We just want responsible ownership.”
One of the most critical areas of gun violence in Colorado, and in Colorado Springs in particular, is gun violence by suicide, Carr said.
“In Colorado, our firearm suicide rate is 54% higher than the national suicide rate,” Carr said. “Colorado Springs is much higher than the rest of the state.”
The group’s advocacy takes many forms.
During monthly meetings, currently held virtually due to the pandemic, they focus on education and call participants to act in small ways that add up over time, Carr said.
Volunteers write letters to the editor, call legislators, and attend school board meetings and community events to educate the public about firearm safety. They work with other suicide prevention organizations and law enforcement, and local elected officials. Their Be SMART framework helps parents and adults normalize conversations about gun safety and take action that can prevent child gun deaths and injuries.
“Change can happen with 15 minutes — a couple of calls or an email, an hour at a community festival talking to community members. It’s doable. You do it with other people,” Carr said. “And, there have been great victories.”
In 2018 and 2019, Moms Demand Action advocated for Colorado’s Extreme Risk Law, which allows family members or law enforcement to ask a court to temporarily prevent someone in crisis from accessing guns, according to Carr.
“There’s something really powerful in joining with other people in an effort,” she said. “The good news is we do know steps every level of government and citizens can take. Nobody has to do this on their own. We work together.”
To commemorate National Gun Violence Survivor’s Week, Feb. 1-7, three gun violence survivors shared their stories at the group’s Jan. 31 virtual meeting.
At the March 10 virtual meeting, the Colorado Springs and Boulder groups will host Emmy Betz, M.D., associate professor of emergency medicine physician and director of the Firearm Safety Coalition at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. The coalition brings together firearm retailers and instructors, public health and medical professionals, and members of the public to help prevent firearm suicide in Colorado and beyond, according to the coalition website.
On April 6, during the Colorado Moms Demand Action’s virtual Advocacy Day, volunteers and gun violence survivors will speak with Colorado state legislators about common-sense gun legislation.
Moms Demand Action has volunteer chapters in every state and Washington, D.C. and is part of Everytown for Gun Safety, the largest gun violence prevention organization in the country with more than six million supporters and 375,000 donors, states to the group’s website.
Carr got involved when she was devastated by news of repeated mass shootings, and she was moved by President Barack Obama’s call to action.
“It’s been really life-giving to have a way to channel my frustration and my fear — to move forward and be able to make an impact.”
Going forward, Carr said the local group will continue to advocate reducing our firearm suicide rate and the disproportionate affect gun violence has on black and brown communities.
“We can solve this. It’s not easy, but we can do it,” she said. “The information is there, and the solutions are there. It just means we have to do the work, and we have to get involved.”