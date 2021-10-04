“It’s time to Ovary-act” and “Ruth sent us” were just a two of the numerous signs held by activists at the Women’s March in Colorado Springs Saturday.
The march was part of a nationwide “Rally for Abortion Justice” that took place in more than 600 U.S. cities abortion Saturday in response to the U.S. Supreme Court declining to block a Texas law stopping doctors in that state from providing abortion care after fetal cardiac activity is detected, which can be as early as five or six weeks. The law also allows private parties to sue anyone who provides or aids and abets an abortion past six weeks.
Democrat Stephanie Vigil, a candidate for state House District 16 covering central Colorado Springs, said while a law like the one in Texas wouldn’t pass in Colorado, Republicans have consistently pushed to limit abortions.
“They introduce an anti-abortion bill every single session in this state,” she said of the GOP.
A crowd of a couple hundred people gathered at 10 a.m. at America the Beautiful Park. From there, the group marched into downtown Colorado Springs, making a stop at city hall. During the march, chants of “my body, my choice” broke out.
There were no counterprotesters in evidence.
“I’m out here today because I feel like as a younger woman it’s important to pave the way for the future of other women around my age,” said Lola DiFrancia, 15.
“We don’t believe that women’s bodily autonomy is up for conversation, up for a vote,” said Shaun Walls, vice president of the left-leaning Chinook Center in Colorado Springs. “We’re willing to fight for it and stand in solidarity with women.”
The local march was part of a network of rallies happening across the nation, including in Washington, D.C., New York and Los Angeles.
