School districts across Colorado are battling one of the worst substitute teacher shortages in recent memory as they struggle to keep schools open amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
With most districts requiring teachers to quarantine after exposure to the coronavirus, and asking them to stay home if they experience symptoms, the need for qualified substitutes is greater than ever.
Across the country, districts are reporting a significant drop in substitute numbers as many teachers weigh the possibility of contracting COVID against relatively low wages and decide it’s not worth the risk.
In Denver, Douglas, Jefferson and El Paso counties, the diminished substitute pool means districts are struggling to keep a qualified adult in every classroom. In Denver Public Schools, the fill rate — the percentage of teacher vacancies occupied by substitutes — has dropped 20 percentage points since the 2019-2020 school year, from 93% to 73%, according to district officials. In Douglas County School District the fill rate, typically ranging between 90-100%, now ranges from 75-85%.
In El Paso County, the drop in the number of active substitutes — also known as “guest teachers” — ranges from 12% in Colorado Springs School District 11, to about 50% in Cheyenne Mountain School District.
The pandemic is the primary reason for the shortage, but not the only one, officials say.
“I think during the pandemic some people had time to re-evaluate their career choices, and may have gone out and found other employment,” said Sylvia Boese, D-11's substitute coordinator.
Many active substitute teachers, like Walter Johnson, also work for several different districts.
“A bunch of different districts are drawing from the same pool,” said Johnson, who works for Harrison School District 2 and Widefield School District 3, as well as districts 11 and 49. “That makes things tight sometimes.”
Many school districts depend on retired teachers to help shore up their substitute numbers.
“Retirees are often great subs,” said. “They understand the school system, and they’re really good with kids.”
But retirees on a Public Employees Retirement Association pension face a work limitation. PERA retirees who return to work for a PERA employer are limited to 110 days or 720 hours of work per calendar year. Workers who exceed those limits are subject to a reduction in retirement benefits.
“Subs who have retired from teaching have to watch how many hours or days they work so they don’t get penalized,” said. “So they can’t work for us as often as they might like to.”
Additionally, some guest teachers have been hired into full-time teaching positions, further diminishing the sub pool, said District 11 spokeswoman Devra Ashby.
When districts can't find a substitute for a classroom, other teachers and administrators must pull double-duty to ensure the students are supervised, officials said.
There is some good news, according to state education officials. The Colorado Substitute Stipend program, instituted to encourage qualified individuals to apply for a substitute teaching certificate, offers a $300 bonus for obtaining a license, undergoing training, and working a minimum of one day. The program has been instrumental in boosting the number of applicants for substitute licenses, according to Colorado Department of Education spokesman Jeremy Meyer. Nearly 5,000 sub licenses have been issued so far this year, according to agency data.
School districts continue to hire throughout the school year and are offering a variety of incentives, officials said. Jefferson County has tripled its daily pay rate, from $50 to $150, according to district spokeswoman Cameron Bell. Widefield is offering a pay increase and longer-term contracts. District 11 has instituted an incentive pay scale that offers an end-of-year bonus for teachers who have accepted a certain number of assignments. Lewis-Palmer District 38 has adjusted its pay calendar to ensure new hires are paid sooner.
Districts are also actively recruiting in their respective communities by running advertisements in school newsletters and newspapers, informing families of the need for qualified substitutes, and even placing phone calls to retired teachers who may be interested in an occasional classroom visit.
“We hope community members will view guest teaching as a way to give back to students, families and educators in our community,” said Harrison district spokeswoman Christine O’Brien.
“We need people who are passionate about helping these kids get educated,” said Johnson. “Substitute teachers play a big role in making that happen.”
