Colorado gubernatorial candidates face off at Penrose House
With less than a month before Coloradans head to the polls in November, major democrat and republican candidates debated Saturday night at the Penrose House Conference Center in Colorado Springs. The debates, moderated by KOAA News5 anchor Rob Quirk, covered a slew of issues spanning transportation, public education, renewable energy and campaign finance reform.
The night began with a panel that included the candidates for attorney general, Phil Weiser (D) and George Brauchler (R); the candidates for secretary of state, Jena Griswold (D) and Wayne Williams (R); and the candidates for state treasurer, Dave Young (D) and Brian Watson (R).
Weiser and Brauchler faced questions over their approaches to immigration reform. Weiser said he would pursue lawsuits against federal attempts to separate immigrant families.
“We in Colorado care about immigrants,” Weiser said.” (We) want them treated fairly, and we believe in asylum.”
As a father, Brauchler said it’s sickening to think that the government is separating families. However, he explained that immigration reform is an issue that rests with congress, not with Colorado’s attorney general. He said that he’d be against such lawsuits against the federal government.
“If there are families being separated in Colorado, that might be something we want to take a look at,” Brauchler said. “But to suggest that our attorney general’s office will be converted into some other lawsuit machine to take on administration with which we disagree over every issue … That’s not an attorney general, that’s an activist, and I intend to be an attorney general.”
It’s election season, which means voters are being thoroughly inundated with campaign advertisements. Griswold and Williams addressed concerns over the lack of transparency of where campaign funding comes from.
Williams, who is the current secretary of state, said Colorado has already improved its campaign finance regulations. The process for handling complaints over campaign finance has been streamlined to ensure that voters get the transparency they deserve, he said.
Griswold, an attorney who owns a legal practice, was more critical of campaign finance regulations in Colorado. She said that secret spending on political campaigns is hurting our democracy.
The evening concluded with a debate between the candidates for governor Republican Walker Stapleton and Democrat Jared Polis. The questions covered all the pertinent issues relating to education, renewable energy and the maintenance of Colorado’s highways.
Polis said Colorado needs to take proactive steps toward increasing renewable energy like wind and solar in Colorado. His goal is to make Colorado 100 percent reliant on renewable energy by 2040.
While he said he supports wind and solar, Stapleton argued that renewable energy is not currently advanced enough to replace fossil fuels.
Public education entered the debate when the candidates were asked to explain their stances on Amendment 73, which would raise $1.6 billion for K-12 education by raising taxes on corporations and people who make over $150,000 a year.
Polis said he has not endorsed Amendment 73 but said Colorado public schools have been underfunded for decades. He proposed using bonds and general funds to pay for pre-school and kindergarten.
Stapleton, who said he was opposed to Amendment 73, said Polis wasn’t taking a hard enough stance against the amendment. Stapleton said that administrative costs are outpacing staffing in Colorado’s public schools.
“As governor,” Stapleton said, “I will ask the department of education to have complete transparency across all of our school districts so that all of us who are collectively as Coloradans investors in the future of public education can understand why dollars are not flowing in some school districts.”
Polis and Stapleton also clashed over their plans to fund Colorado’s highway projects. This discussion revolved around propositions 109 and 110 that would use bonds and sales tax revenue to generate over $9 billion for the maintenance of Colorado’s roads.
“I oppose going deeper into debt without a dedicated funding source,” Polis said. “If you’re going to fund something, you have to figure out how you’re going to pay for it up front.”
Stapleton said he would hold the Colorado Department of Transportation to greater accountability to make sure money is being spent appropriately on Colorado’s roads.