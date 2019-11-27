A classic holiday ballet will be condensed to bite-size in “Petite Nutcracker,” with performances at Library 21c’s Venue this weekend.
The Colorado Ballet Society is coordinating with Pikes Peak Library District to present the family-friendly event. There were six scheduled performances that sold out so quickly they added additional performances on Friday, Nov. 29, and Saturday, Nov. 30 at 2 p.m.
“‘Petite Nutcracker’ is a fun, fresh way to experience the magic of Tchaikovsky’s Christmas classic,” said Hilary Moseley, Ballet Society instructor and choreographer, in a press release. “Our audience gets to enjoy all the highlights from ‘The Nutcracker’ in a condensed amount of time that makes this performance ideal for children of all ages.”
Mia Otto, Ballet Society studio manager, said, “This event is a perfect way to introduce “The Nutcracker” to your young children and a great way to give back to the Colorado Springs community.”
Proceeds will go to Hope & Home, a foster care agency based out of Colorado Springs. It serves over 175 families and over 200 kids across Colorado.
“It means so much for Hope & Home to have a community fundraiser like the ‘Petite Nutcracker’ performance,” said Jenna Opperman, Hope & Home’s director of marketing and development. “Foster care is truly a community-based endeavor. It is not an exaggeration to say that each and every ounce of support from the community matters to our families and the kids in our care.”
The Colorado Springs-based charity helps train and support foster families. Children who have endured abuse and neglect are placed in a foster home where they are cared for. The staff is trained to give a level of friendly support while the child is displaced from their home.
“There are many ways that people can help. Hope & Home is a nonprofit organization so your donations matter to us. You can give a gift to help kids in foster care at HopeAndHome.org/give. We also have lots of volunteer opportunities — helping with child care activities, sorting donations and assisting with special events,” said Opperman.
Colorado Youth Ballet and Connexus Dance Collective will present a total 30-minute performance consisting of 20 dancers.
Two new holiday-themed contemporary pieces will begin the show performed by Connexus, choreographed by Laci Landry and Daniel Prewitt. They will perform to Christmas classics that provide a fun and unique twist.
The Colorado Youth Ballet will then give an introduction to “The Nutcracker” ballet with their “Petite Nutcracker” performance. Included in the rendition will be shortened versions of the Party Scene, Battle Scene, and the Land of the Sweets.
“It’s exciting that younger kids will experience classical ballet and contemporary dance in the same show,” Landry said. “I hope the audience is intrigued by the different style and interpretation of the music contemporary dance can present and that the works bring them joy, peace, and excitement in this Christmas season.”