Emi Velder had always dreamed of becoming a U.S. citizen and did whatever it took to turn her dream into reality.
She completed all requirements, honed her English skills and even participated in the Pikes Peak Library District’s Path to Citizenship classes to prepare for the U.S. citizenship exam. Her journey was long, but rewarding. “Becoming a U.S. citizen means I am now involved with this country not as a foreigner, but as an American,” Velder said.
Velder was among 41 people from 22 countries to be sworn in as a U.S. citizen during a March 5 “Celebrate Citizenship, Celebrate America” ceremony at Penrose Library. More than 100 people attended the 1-hour event to congratulate the nation’s newest citizens on what is universally regarded as the most important day in their life.
Guest speakers were PPLD Board of Trustees Secretary/Treasurer Scott Taylor, PPLD Chief Executive Officer John Spears and Sen. Michael Bennet D-Colo. representative Jacqueline Armendariz. PPLD and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services partnered to sponsor the event.
Master of Ceremonies Ryan Herman welcomed guests and congratulated applicants on their achievement. “Are you excited? This is a great opportunity for us to get loud and have fun,” Herman said as applicants and guests cheered, clapped and whistled.
In his speech, Spears said that he, like most America-born citizens, takes his freedoms for granted. He asked applicants to remind people like him that freedom is not free and that being an American carries huge responsibilities. Spears also compared citizens to books in that everyone has a unique story to share.
“There is no better place to become a U.S. citizen than in a public library. That’s because the library is filled with rows of books, each one offering a different, unique story. Although you are unique, your story is not finished because you now have control over your story’s outcome,” Spears said.
Taylor added, “I know it has been difficult for you to transition from where you came to being a U.S. citizen. I thank you for being here, and I thank your parents, spouses and kids for their support,” Taylor said.
In a letter to applicants, Bennet said today begins the best of what is yet to come. Armendariz read, “Today marks the end of your journey toward becoming a citizen and the beginning of practicing the freedoms you will enjoy. It is a weighty responsibility, but I know you will rise to the challenge.”
Following Armendariz’ comments, Herman recognized the countries assembled: Australia, Burkina Faso, Canada, China, Colombia, Cuba, France, Germany, India, Iran, Iraq, Jamaica, Japan, Kenya, Mexico, Peru, Philippines, Russia, South Korea, Ukraine, United Kingdom and Zimbabwe.
Herman then administered the Oath of Allegiance and joined guests in a thunderous round of applause. In a video message, President Donald Trump congratulated applicants on their achievement. The Pledge of Allegiance and presentation of certificates concluded the ceremony. Citizens collected hugs and handshakes from well-wishers as they shared their excitement.
For Iranian-born Moshen Kalantari, citizenship is powerful. “Being a U.S. citizen means I am legal and will be given the same opportunities to lead a better life as every American,” Kalantari said.
The new citizens plan to reside in Colorado Springs, Fountain, Larkspur, Monte Vista, Monument, Trinidad and Wiley.
USCIS Public Affairs Officer Deborah Cannon said applicants always speak glowingly about their new home. “When I ask what they like most about America, most applicants say they like our structure. They like the way things are organized here,” Cannon said.
To learn more about the naturalization process and filing online, visit uscis.gov. Upcoming class dates are at ppld.org/adult-education.
The USCIS encourages the community to share naturalization ceremony experiences and photos through social media using the hashtag #newUScitizen.