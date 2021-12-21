The use of coal has been important to the Colorado Springs area’s growth. In this column, I will again talk about our coal history.
With this area’s activity in the business of generating power, I thought this news article from 1890 might put things into some perspective:
"The consumption of coal in Colorado Springs has grown to immense proportions and now reaches over a thousand tons per month. Homes and businesses that heretofore burned wood now find it much cheaper to use coal. When coal had to be hauled to the city by teams, it cost from $4 to $6 a ton. The trains now delivers coal for $2.50 a ton. There are a number of local coal yards that furnish most of the coal that is used here.
The Franceville coal is the best for steam purposes. None of the local coal is used for Coking. You may not understand the use of Coke as fuel, it is refined coal and burns hotter. It is required in Mills and Smelters like at Pueblo. The coal from this area is basically Lignite, which is not convertible to coke. The coal from Trinidad and Waldenburg is famous for its coking qualities. Yet in the house stove nothing burns like kindling. The Pikeview company is now delivering in the Colorado Springs market about 140 tons of coal a week. About two-thirds of this amount is steam coal and is used in homes. The price of steam coal is $3.50 a ton."
Yes, the story mentions kindling. There were few trees in this area when the first settlers arrived, and those were often used for fuel. It would be many years before they started using natural gas to replace wood as fuel. The building material trees were up in Black Forest and the mountains.
In 1871, when Colorado Springs was first laid out, new little trees were brought up from along the Arkansas River. If those "old-timers" could see how many trees we have now, they certainly would wonder how we find the water for them, but that is another story!
