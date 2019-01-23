ELGIN FITZGERALD, CHEYENNE MOUNTAIN HIGH SCHOOL, BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Fitzgerald is in his fourth season as the Indians’ head coach. He took over for Bryce Velasquez. This year’s Cheyenne Mountain squad is 11-2. Fitzgerald’s teams have a combined record of 40-46. Fitzgerald played for Palmer High School as a prep. At 6-foot-8, he was one of the most dominant players in the state. As a senior, he averaged 21.8 points and 10.8 rebounds per game. He played one season with Reggie Jackson (2005-06), who is a starting guard with the NBA’s Detroit Pistons. Fitzgerald earned a scholarship to Division I Dartmouth of the Ivy League. As a junior, he played in 25 games (three starts) and averaged 4.0 points and 2.4 rebound per game. As a sophomore, he averaged 5.4 points and 2.9 rebounds. Elgin is a family name, and Fitzgerald’s late father, Ed, played basketball at West Texas State.
- Compiled by Danny Summers