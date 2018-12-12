The Cheyenne Mountain Junior High School robotics team, the Thunderbots, will represent Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 in the FIRST LEGO League (FLL) State Championship Saturday at the University of Colorado-Denver.
FLL is an international competition organized by FIRST for elementary and middle school students. Each August, FLL introduces a scientific and real-world challenge for participants to research and present to judges. The competition involves designing and programming LEGO Mindstorms robots to complete tasks, solving the problem and sharing their knowledge.
Thunderbots are eighth-graders William Garski, Corbin Kimball, Jonah Jones and Cale O’Day, and seventh-graders Jack Clark, Josh Fiddler, Cobin Grosjean, Owen Hobgood and Aiden Ortega. Should they capture the state title, Thunderbots will compete against other top teams in the national championships.
The team qualified for state during the regionals competition in November, said Coach Laura Koselak. “We had two regional competitions here in El Paso County. From this regional, five teams qualified. I have been running a team for five years, and we’ve made state three of the five years,” Koselak said.
This year’s theme, “Into Orbit,” saw Thunderbots solve a problem astronauts might encounter in space. Students learned that air quality on the space station suffers and suggested using a snake plant to remove toxins from the air while releasing oxygen.
The team built its project entirely from LEGO pieces and worked with LEGO-produced EV3 robots, Koselak said. The robots could take any form and teams could use four sensors (color, gyro, touch, ultrasonic) and three motors to move the robot and an arm.
The team completed its challenges by switching out robot attachments, Koselak said. “It was a huge box that the robot dropped down to capture items and then it would drag the box back to base. We came in second place and won a champion award trophy,” Koselak said.”
Thunderbots adopted a 1950s NASA engineering aesthetic, sporting black neckties, fedoras, glasses, pocket protectors and white shirts. “The outfits came from one of the boys (Fiddler) always wearing a fedora during practice, which would be switched around to various team members heads,” Koselak said.
Students practiced FIRST Core Values designed to help distinguish FIRST and FLL from other programs. Koselak said. By embracing FIRST Core Values, participants learned that friendly competition and mutual gain are not separate goals, and that assisting each other is foundation for teamwork.
Through teamwork, students learned to brainstorm and troubleshoot when faced with a negative situation, Koselak said.
“Robotics is about increasing grit, being part of a team (and) knowing you are going to take two steps backwards and then shoot 20 steps forward,” Koselak said.
Koselak attributed this teamwork to Thunderbots’ success. Students began assembling the project in August, worked on the robot from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m. on Mondays; after school until 4:30 p.m. on Wednesdays; and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays, she said.
Team leaders Garski and O’Day guided members into roles that helped the team perform, Koselak said. O’Day even credited Garski for inspiring him to join the team. “Will said he enjoyed being on the team and I wanted to do it,” O’Day said.
Garski said his involvement has helped him develop his academic and social skills. “I have made many friends and have learned to solve problems,” Garski said. Clark agreed: “We treat each other not as teammates, but friends.”
Fiddler said the state championship means the team was good enough to qualify. “We built a good robot and program, and practice good core values,” Fiddler said. Grosjean encouraged team wannabes to, “Have a knowledge of coding and an interest in science.”
Koselak thanked the CMJH Parent Teacher Organization for their financial support of the program and parents for their support when the team added a practice session preparation for state. Koselak praised the teams’ sportsmanship: “They worked well together, cheered on other teams and had fun.”