After 10 years away, Nikki Athey found out that coaching is still in her blood.
The administration at Cheyenne Mountain High School certainly could tell and recently made her the next girls’ soccer coach at Cheyenne Mountain High School.
“What set her apart was that passion about Cheyenne Mountain and the excitement about getting back and leading a program,” said Kris Roberts, the school’s director of athletics and assistant principal. “Having her in the building is a definite plus, and she has that experience of knowing how to run a program.”
That’s because Athey has been here before. As an assistant to Jack Busher from 1992-2004 and then as a head coach for the next four seasons, Athey has an intimate understanding of the District 12 community and the high expectations to succeed.
Her squads in 2005 and 2007 won 4A state championships, but following the 2008 season, she stepped back to focus on raising her then 5-year-daughter Donni.
Donni is 15 now and a student at CMHS, and Nikki, a longtime faculty member in the school’s physical education department —she’s in her 20th year as a teacher — decided to test the coaching waters once again.
“I missed the excitement, and I wanted to throw my hat back in the ring and see what would happen,” said Athey, a Colorado Springs native who ascended through the District 12 system from fourth grade until her graduation from CMHS in 1986. “For me, I just want to see where the game is going to take me.”
While she was away, the Indians’ soccer program did big things. They won 4A state crowns under Tomas Martinez from 2012-14 and always have the talent to and potential to make a deep playoff run, despite a first-round exit earlier this year.
All of that past success went virtually unnoticed by Athey, who kept her main focus on teaching and family and not what was happening on the pitch.
“I stepped away from high school soccer,” Athey said. “I would talk to the kids, but I didn’t watch or stay involved with the program.”
Now that she’s back, Athey can’t wait for her second run to coach her alma mater.
“I’m looking forward to getting back into the game and building those relationships with the kids,” Athey said. “It’s so different than teaching.”
Roberts, who has been at CMHS since 2003, never recruited Athey to take over for Martinez, who left last spring after 19 years at the school. But looking back, he knows it seems like a great fit.
“When she expressed interest, and thought ‘Wow, that would be pretty good for us,’" Roberts said. “You just never know. Hindsight says yes, but you want them to choose that path. At first, I wasn’t sure she was completely interested, but I’m glad she was. Having someone familiar with the community, our school and our program is obviously a great benefit.”