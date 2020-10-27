Is it time to move forward even though 2020 has been a year that felt five years compressed into one?
Despite the discomfort and loss and yuck, this year has given me 2020 vision about the things that just don’t work for me anymore. And, we’re all seeing what’s not working at home and abroad.
Maybe you’re the same. Maybe things got a lot sharper this year, and you’ve seen what you couldn’t see before.
And now, I wonder how you want to close 2020.
Do you have things that are tugging at you, waiting for you to pay attention to them?
I do.
What gets in the way of us doing the “things” that call to our hearts and our minds?
It might be fear. Shame. Guilt. Overwhelm. Lack of time, structure or focus.
If we let them, they’ll erase our momentum, suck our energy, and keep us stuck and dissatisfied.
But if you’re like me, you’re sick of letting these barriers stop you.
What if you could close this wacky year in a way that felt true, resonant and life-giving for you?
Let’s act. Do. Test. Try. Fail. Be curious. Learn. And, keep going.
We’ll land wherever we’re meant to be as a result of our action.
Let’s make meaning out of the last days and weeks of 2020.
The “how” is what I’m calling the “Do The Thing Challenge.”
This Challenge gives us structure to move forward on the important “things” that need tending
despite the uncertainty, the fear ... all of the things.
Here’s how it works.
1) For the rest of 2020, clean and clear the clutter in your house and life.
And, choose to either:
A) Every day, do something new or that scares you.
Or
B) Pick one thing and do it each day.
That’s it. It simple.
But, it by doing it, we’re creating new patterns.
We’re becoming people that take action around what we’re called to do.
We’re moving our energy, changing our brains, and making space for what’s to come.
The “thing” you do each day can be small, but I suggest you get quiet and listen for what to do, where to start.
There’s one more point I want to make about the Challenge — it’s for you, not for anyone else.
When choosing what to focus on, set aside any “shoulds” and whatever else gets in the way of you doing what’s most important to you.
The Challenge can change us in big ways.
I already feel a shift after doing it for the last few weeks, inspired by spiritual teacher Tosha Silver.
Fear is still there, but I’m taking quicker, more decisive action.
It reminds me of a profound idea from my college social psychology class.
Attitude follows actions. If we act a certain way, our beliefs change.
So, will you join me?
Joanna Zaremba is a mom, coach, and a movement and mindfulness instructor. She helps people become more mentally and physically resilient, so they can live meaningful lives grounded in creativity, joy and possibility. She has lived in the Cheyenne Cañon neighborhood since 2012. She can be reached at joannazaremba@gmail.com.