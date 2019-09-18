Three historic downtown parks are the focus of a new master plan process recently launched by the city’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department. The public may suggest new ideas for Acacia, Antlers and Alamo Square parks. The input will be used to understand and identify needed improvements, potential changes and elements worth keeping.
More information, along with the online survey, is available at ColoradoSprings.gov/DowntownHistoricParks. The survey is open through Sept. 30.
“Our city’s founder, General Palmer, had a vision of an interconnected parks system and these three parks were some of the earliest spaces to establish that,” Parks Director Karen Palus said. “We want to make sure our historic downtown parks continue to provide recreation, relaxation, events and more for our locals and visitors.”
Input gathered in September will be used to create concept plan alternatives to be shared with the public before the end of the year. The parks department will collect input on priorities, design preferences and parks management options.