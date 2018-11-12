A Q-and-A session from citizens seeking information from city and county leaders dominated the Oct. 30 Southside Government Chat at Legends Rock Bar, 2790 Hancock Expressway.
The discussion concluded a series of neighborhood chats designed to address issues identified by citizens in a Colorado Springs Council of Neighbors and Organizations (CONO) survey. CONO assists, educates and encourages neighborhoods to create strong communities, addresses neighborhood issues and works to improve public process.
CONO partnered with the City of Colorado Springs and El Paso County to conduct the series. CONO used Nextdoor.com to survey residents within Colorado Springs’ four quadrants.
CONO representative Julie Ramirez had planned to conduct an exercise in which citizens play the role of Colorado Springs mayor dealing with the $286 million General Fund. However, a thin attendance precluded the exercise resulting in a lengthy questions and answers chat between 14 citizens, and City Councilwoman Yolanda Avila and County Commissioner Longinos Gonzalez.
One woman asked if a dog park could be built on the city’s southeast side. Avila said it was a great question but felt it best that the woman present her question to City Council and offer suggestions. When another resident asked when more higher-paying jobs would be made available, Avila outlined the responsibilities of City Council.
“I would like to see more economic development, but that’s not a piece of what we do. City Council is in charge of infrastructure, of the airport, bridges and parks. We provide the transportation for people to get to their jobs. These are the core services we work with. So, I encourage you to ask our senators that question.”
Avila and Gonzalez said they want citizens to know their local leaders are working in the communities’ best interests. “We want you to know there are many exciting things happening in the city and that your community leaders are working for you,” Avila said.
Also, Jay Anderson, the City’s Citizen Engagement and Open Data administrator, conducted Civic Superhero Training to enhance citizens’ knowledge of City government. To do this he demonstrated how the latest government apps can help citizens become more engaged in community happenings.
“Think of me as Morgan Freeman in the Batman movies and yourself as Batman. I am the guy who makes the tools and you get to use these tools,” Anderson said, prompting laughter from guests.
Through flycos.com, citizens can plan their travel time and check on flight arrivals/departures. The coloradosprings.gov/legislation tool allows citizens to learn about local government meetings and view meeting details.
Coloradosprings.gov/conezones helps motorists better navigate their commute. “Through this app a map will show you where road work is being done,” Anderson said. Meanwhile, bit.ly/cospwprojects displays all 2018 Public Works projects with an option to see completed 2017 projects. “In this way you can see how your tax dollars are being used,” Anderson said.
SpeakUp! CO at coloradosprings.gov/speakup allows the public to communicate feedback and receive information. In this way citizens can learn about ongoing projects, join in on discussions, and connect with others who share similar interests.
The gocosprings mobile app allows Coloradans to ask questions, report an issue (fallen tree, graffiti, water-wasting) or provide feedback to City officials. Visit coloradosprings.gov to learn more.
“Participation is crucial to community happenings and these tools can help you can find out when meetings are being held, add information to your calendar and learn what is going on in your community,” Anderson said.
CONO encourages community participation to help create community connection, relationships and safe, healthy, thriving neighborhoods. Follow their Facebook page for details and updates. To learn more call 471-3105 or visit information@cscono.org.