City Council approves controversial short-term rental ordinance
City Council voted 5-3 to approve the controversial short-term rental ordinance as it was presented by staff with no cap on permits, a highly controversial suggestion supported by citizens who argue that short-short term rentals are a detriment to the city Oct. 23 at City Hall.
The ordinance, which includes requirements for owners to obtain permits, pay taxes to the city and comply with city zoning laws, is scheduled for a second reading Nov. 13, but nothing in the ordinance is expected to change, the city’s assistant planning director Meggan Herington said.
Permitting for short-term rentals (STRs) begins Dec. 31, and data on STRs will be presented to the council in the summer of 2019.
The meeting began at 1 p.m. and continued until after 7 p.m. City Council had other issues to vote on, but the STR ordinance took about five hours. Though about 120 citizens signed up to speak at the meeting, councilmembers limited the time citizens were permitted to speak once they saw the overwhelming turn-out.
“This is true democracy,” Council President Richard Skorman said as he addressed the overflowing room of concerned citizens.
The fire department was posted at the doors of the Council Chambers to limit the number of people in the 160-person max occupancy room. Citizens sat in the halls and in an overflow room to watch the proceedings on TV screens and were given time to switch rooms to support the speakers on their side of the argument.
Many of the ordinances’ supporters wore red “PRO STR” stickers and carried red signs with slogans like “Protect Private Property Rights,” and “Protect the Right to Rent.” Citizens supporting the ordinance included STR owners and managers, real estate agents, and citizens who said they support private property rights.
Members of the Colorado Springs Short-Term Rental Alliance, (COS-STRA) created a petition on change.org that received more than 1,100 signatures before Tuesday’s meeting.
“We were able to gather 1,100 signatures in just over a week,” said Ryan Spradlin, a member of the COS-STRA.
Those who opposed the ordinance said it was too lenient and required amending or redrafting. Proposed amendments included a cap on the number of STRs in the city, which was later voted down.
Michael Applegate of the Neighborhood Preservation Alliance of Colorado Springs delivered the opposition’s main presentation drawing from the experiences of other cities and research he has gathered about STRs in the area.
After Applegate, citizens in opposition to the ordinance cited concerns ranging from minor nuisances like street parking and trash collection to extreme concerns like tourists developing inappropriate relationships with neighborhood children or manufacturing and distributing drugs.
“We did our main presentation, I’m really glad we were able to do that first,” Applegate said after the speeches from those opposed to the draft of the ordinance that was approved later that evening. “We had a few speakers lined up, some of them were interjected by other folks, we’re a bit of a motley crew, but we have the same message which is basically owner occupied only, and cap it, and we really do need that platform accountability.”
An owner-occupied stipulation would require owners of STRs to live on the property they rent. Many STR owners own second and third properties as rentals and do not live on the property.
One man, whom Applegate said was not associated with the Neighborhood Preservation Alliance of Colorado Springs, claimed that STRs owners were, “lining their pockets and have blood on their hands.”
Extreme statements were met with moans, eye-rolls and whispers from the audience, the majority of whom wore red “PRO-STR” stickers. Pro-STR speakers shared their stories about being retirees, stay-at-home parents and families seeking supplemental income to survive.
“There are thousands of people who benefit directly from short-term rentals,” Spradlin said before the meeting, mentioning not only STR owners but also families who can’t afford to stay in hotels when visiting the area and the city’s overall economy.
According to a Fox21 News report from January, approximately 20 million tourists visited Colorado Springs in 2017, bringing $1 billion to the economy and providing around local 17,000 jobs.
STRs are defined as residential units rented out for less than 30 days. Colorado Springs has an estimated 1,400-2,000 STR properties in the area. The ordinance can be found online at coloradosprings.gov.
According to Spradlin, COS-STRA had about 370 members. The Neighborhood Preservation Alliance of Colorado Springs’ Facebook page had 27 followers as of Oct. 24.