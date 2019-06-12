A week of tumultuous weather subsided for a while, providing a nice warm day for the ribbon-cutting for an extension of the Chamberlain Trail on May 30.
The cutting occurred a short hike up the trail at a scenic area surrounded by springtime greenery, Ponderosa pines and Gambel oaks. The new 1.2-mile trail winds through the Strawberry Hill property, which was acquired by The Broadmoor in a land exchange with the city in 2016. The Broadmoor funded the trail extension, which provides increased regional connectivity in North Cheyenne Cañon Park Master Plan.
In addition, a new parking area at the corner of Mesa Avenue and Evans Road provides easy access to the trailhead, with 20 parking spaces. The future vision for the corridor of the Chamberlain Trail is a 26.5-mile natural-surfaced trail that traverses the foothills of Colorado Springs, connecting Blodgett Open Space to Cheyenne Mountain State Park.
Accompanied by birdsong and hummingbirds trilling overhead, dignitaries spoke about behind-the-scenes efforts that made the new trail possible. Regarding the Strawberry Fields land exchange, Karen Palus, director of Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services, stressed that the project was a “follow through on the commitment between the City and The Broadmoor.”
City Council member Tom Strand stated that “a goal of the parks department is to connect trail users across our beautiful foothills ... The extension of Chamberlain Trail is helping us reach that goal by completing a critical link in the city’s trail system master plan.”
Strand said the construction project cost $51,000 and that the new section encompasses part of the Cheyenne Mountain Heritage Trail, which was historically used by Spencer Penrose for equestrian routes. Strand also sent regards from Mayor John Suthers, who was scheduled to attend but was held up in traffic from the Air Force Academy graduation that ran overtime.
Susan Davies, executive director of the Trails and Open Space Coalition, acknowledged a series of contractors that accomplished the trail design and building and will also be involved in ongoing maintenance. “A lot of hands brought this plan to fruition,” she said.
Davies expressed her excitement with the progress being made to connect gaps in trail systems, comparing it to similar efforts with the Pikes Peak Greenway, Santa Fe Trail and Fountain Creek Greenway. The new trail extension meanders southward and ends at Old Stage Road, but plans for future easements will extend the trail to Cheyenne Mountain State Park.
The Broadmoor President and CEO Jack Damioli highlighted how “a team effort resulted in something very special.”
In 2016, The Broadmoor began donating 25 cents from each of their tram-ride tickets toward the trail project. “That may not seem like a lot, but we were able to raise $87,000 over the past three years,” said Damioli.
The trail project was also an opportunity to “take care of property that had been neglected due to a lack of funding,” Damioli said.
The project will continue to address erosion control and fire-mitigation issues. Establishing a permanent trail will also help address the problem of a patchwork of social trails through the property, and ongoing management will continue to establish blocks on the social trails to encourage use of the main trail. However, connecting trails from adjacent neighborhoods will remain.
Just before the ribbon-cutting, special acknowledgment was given to Freddie Dickman, director of golf course maintenance at The Broadmoor, for his assistance with the trail project.
The City of Colorado Springs and The Broadmoor have been committed to other local trail and public land efforts, such as securing public access, ownership and parking for the Barr Trail and Manitou Incline. For Bear Creek Regional Park, the partnership aided in preserving the area as open space and added an adjacent conservation area. For North Cheyenne Cañon Park, they assisted with public access and ownership at a number of park locations in addition to providing fundraising venues and direct financial support. Future plans for the City-Broadmoor partnership include development of a riding stable and picnic area, construction of additional trails, and the removal and cleanup of graffiti.