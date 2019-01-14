NEW ORDINANCE REQUIRING PERMITS FOR SHORT-TERM RENTALS TAKES EFFECT
All owners of short-term rentals (STRs) are now required to obtain a permit annually through the City of Colorado Springs. This law applies to all properties, including rooms and guest houses, rented for less than 30 consecutive days, and including homeowners who occasionally rent out their home.
As reported in the Oct. 31 issue of the Cheyenne Edition, owners of STRs are required to collect and remit appropriate state and city sales and comply with the regulations outlined in the permit application. Applicants can obtain an annual permit for $119, plus prorated fees to obtain a city sales tax license. For more information about short term rentals, requirements and the sales tax and permitting process visit ColoradoSprings.gov/STR.
Short-term rentals have been operating in the city for a number of years without any specific standards or regulations. In response to increased interest in STRs and neighbor concerns, the City Council adopted an ordinance in October allowing property owners to offer short-term rentals while establishing regulations to limit unwanted effects on Colorado Springs’ residential neighborhoods. The purpose of the ordinance is to ensure rental properties meet zoning, insurance, sales tax requirements and provides for a responsible party who can immediately address any issues or concerns.
The ordinance, which went into effect Jan. 1, is a culmination of a months’-long public process that included several stakeholder and public meetings to provide input on the proposed ordinance before it was presented to the Colorado Springs Planning Commission for a vote in August. City Council reviewed and voted to adopt the ordinance Oct. 23.