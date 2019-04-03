CITY NAMES NEW ENGINEERING MANAGER FOR TRAFFIC OPERATIONS
Local traffic engineer and transportation manager Todd Frisbie has been named the new Engineering Manager for Traffic Operations for the City of Colorado Springs. Frisbie comes to the City with more than 22 years of experience in transportation planning and engineering.
“Todd has the background and experience to help shape the future of transportation in the City of Colorado Springs. His measured approach and ability to work with others towards solutions will be welcomed. I am confident that he will serve our Colorado Springs with respect, and will improve the quality of life in our city,” said Travis Easton, the city’s Public Works Director.
Frisbie brings private sector experience in transportation planning and traffic engineering. As a registered professional civil engineer, Frisbie has worked on many public infrastructure projects and has developed good working relationships with the City of Colorado Springs and adjacent municipalities and jurisdictions. Frisbie has served on the City’s Transportation Advisory Board since 2017, which advises City Council on multi-modal transportation systems. Frisbie started the position Monday.
The Engineering Manager for Traffic Operations reports to the Public Works Director and is responsible for management of the transportation systems and traffic operations within the city in accordance with federal and state regulations and City Code. The Traffic Operations Division oversees signal operations, transportation planning, the traffic operations center, and is staffed by 27 budgeted employees with a 2019 department budget of $17.7 million.