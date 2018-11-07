CITY HIRES SCOTT LEE AS PARKING ENTERPRISE DIRECTOR
The City of Colorado Springs has hired Scott B. Lee as Parking Enterprise Director.
Lee will play an essential strategic role in engaging parking as a key economic driver in the city’s growing downtown while overseeing the city’s three parking garages and on-street meters. The enterprise currently includes nearly 2,500 garage spaces and more than 2,000 on-street parking meters.
Previously, Lee served as parking service manager in the city of San Luis Obispo, Calif., since 2016. There, he oversaw the implementation of electric vehicle charging stations, revamped equipment in all parking structures and increased garage usage by more than 15 percent. Lee also previously managed parking systems in Madison, Wis., and Bozeman, Mont.
“Scott Lee brings an attractive skill set as we look at ways to maximize the performance of our parking enterprise,” said Chief of Staff Jeff Greene. “As downtown continues to grow due to a strong economy and catalytic projects such as the U.S. Olympic Museum, Scott brings the expertise and experience necessary to lead the City through this growth while also having the entrepreneurial mindset that will keep us ahead of the curve.”
Lee will begin work with the city this month.