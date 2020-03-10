CHSAA commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green last week released a statement to member schools regarding the coronavirus outbreak and its effect on the winter sports championships.
“I am in contact with multiple state and local agencies in regards to any changes that may occur with CHSAA culminating championships,” Blanford-Green said in the statement. “The state and local agencies as well as our facility administrators have me on their “high alert” communications. If there are closures, logistics will be communicated to the membership and posted to CHSAANow immediately.”
Girls’ and boys’ basketball and ice hockey are the only winter sports still competing. Spring sports practice officially kicked off March 2 with the first spring contests scheduled to start at the end of last week.
Class 5A and 4A boys’ and girls’ basketball championships are scheduled to be played March 12-14 at the Denver Coliseum. Class 3A will play a few miles down the road at the University of Denver. Class 2A and 1A will play championships at the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland.
“My suggestion is that these discussions and contingency plans happen at the local level should a school terminate contact and the state event (is) still contested. Our plan is to conduct the championship events unless directed by state agencies and/or facility administration of cancellations,” the statement said. “The safety and well-being of our participants, staffs, volunteers and fans will be in the forefront of all decisions.”
Contact the writer: 636-0260