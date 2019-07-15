Colorado Springs is the home to more than 10 Christian and private schools. From offering faith-based education to presenting experiential learning programs, each school has distinguishing features.
Classes typically are smaller than traditional public schools. Enrollment for St. Mary’s High School is 255 ninth through 12th graders. Evangelical Christian Academy has 300 students in preschool through 12th grade.
“We are able to actually know the students well,” said ECA Headmaster Jim Johnson. “Any time you try to mainstream students together, there’s going to be differentiated learning. It’s easier for the instructor to perform differentiated learning with a small class environment.”
The small class size goes hand in hand with a faith-based education, said Rob Rysavy, president of St. Mary’s High School.
“In a school where we lead with our faith, everyone is a human being — everyone has a name, not just a number,” he said. “The feedback we get from families is that they feel uniquely valued. When you link that small size with that faith component, it frees students to be the best that they can be.”
St. Mary’s emphasizes not just physical safety but also emotional and spiritual safety, Rysavy said.
“When you have a relationship with the individual student, it’s so much easier to see when a student is having a bad day,” he said. “It’s much easier to step into that teenager’s life and say, ‘Hey, we want to help you in this.’”
School size affects classroom dynamics, says Johnson. In typical public-school classrooms, the numbers are often too big and inhibit the teacher from knowing where a student is at in the learning process, he said.
“In our classrooms, the teacher is always in conversation with the students and can tell if they are grasping material on the fly,” Johnson said. “This allows the teacher to make immediate changes in the way that they describe things and understand it and speak it back in their own way.”
At private and religious schools, students are encouraged to explore different interests, athletics and hobbies in a less-pressured setting, officials say. At St. Mary’s, Fountain Valley High School and The Colorado Springs School, no student is cut from a sports team, for example.
Inclusivity provides for more engagement in extracurricular activities, said Joy Maguire Parsons, director of admissions at The Colorado Springs School, a private college-prep school.
“For example, the theater program is putting a call saying ‘we need more actors and actresses,’” Parsons said. “The culture is more, ‘Wow, I’ve never done that before, let me try it.’ We want to instill the opportunity of risk-taking and trying new things.”
Private schools also incorporate emotional and academic tools that are useful for the student’s success.
The K-12 Colorado Springs School incorporates Yale University’s RULER program, a conflict resolution tool used to deal with both personal emotional well-being as well as relationships with others.
“We live in some anxiety-ridden times,” said CSS director of communications Jessica James. “When you equip kids with tools that aid in conflict resolution and allow them to understand why they are feeling what they are feeling and help regulate their emotions, you’re going to open a lot of possibilities to allow them to excel.”
CSS also builds digital portfolios for students to organize their achievements throughout their high school career. The portfolio is divided into eight skill sets that categorize each accomplishment into areas such as “global perspective” or “integrity and ethical decision making.”
“These are traits and areas of growth that will allow a student to be successful in the 21st century,” James said. “When an employer is hiring someone, they might favor a strong creative thinker over what their major was in. We are preparing kids to think about their work in a way that would translate an example of how they show these capacities.”
For ECA, the only accredited classical Christian school in Colorado, it’s the classical Christian education that sets the students up for success, Johnson said. The school’s “Trivium” curriculum weaves together studies of logic, rhetoric and grammar.
Students are encouraged to think about both sides of an argument or debate both sides, he said, while also understanding the Christian side of the argument.
ECA also offers more than 53 college credit opportunities through Colorado Christian University — just seven credits short of a student entering college as a junior.
Fountain Valley High School, a private night and day school, requires students to take an experiential learning trip every year for one week. Whether a student travels to the American plateau in Nashville or voyages down to Guanajuato, Mexico, each trip is designed to teach things that can’t be learned in the classroom, says Brittany Harrison, director of the Global Studies program.
“It’s important for our students to see life beyond our prairie,” she said. “By the time students leave, they have four different experiences that give a cultural layer beyond our campus.”
While all students at Fountain Valley School of Colorado engage in a global curriculum, students also have the opportunity to graduate with a global studies diploma, an advanced diploma distinguished by extensive international research.
“For 18 months, students commit to doing independent research to solve a global issue in an area of interest to them,” Harrison said. “During that time, they either write a paper or give a presentation on their global issue.”
At Colorado Springs Christian School, the largest Christian school in the area, the athletics department thrives amidst the small school size. Every sport team competes at the state level. Superintendent Dr. Roland Derenzo says the success stems from the strong athletic leadership.
“Our athletics are integrated into teaching, modeling and mentoring in that athletic environment,” said Derenzo. Coaches are good leaders who develop solid relationships with students, he said.
Last year, 100 percent of the St. Mary’s senior class was accepted into a four-year college.
But the Christian education extends beyond the academic and athletic achievement, says Rysavy because life is more than “academics or getting into college.”
“The question that I ask our prospective parents is, ‘What does your child look like 10 years from now? What does your adult look like walking into the door for Christmas?’ and then I ask, ‘What are we doing to lay down the foundation for that future virtuous leader?’”
Private and Christian education is an investment, which can hinder families from choosing this education option. The schools usually offer scholarships to qualifying students who need assistance.
James said the investment in private education is a worthwhile one.
“There is a certain magic that happens when a family chooses to invest in this type of education,” said James. “When parents see that their kids want to go to school every day, that decision, sacrificing a new car, or a new house, or taking the bus becomes small. That excitement reaffirms this decision to invest in their child.”