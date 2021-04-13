Improv keeps working on me in the background.
For the last two weeks, I’ve been in website mode. I call it my “website saga” because it’s been a little over three years since I started my business, and the website has been an obstacle almost as long.
At the beginning, I talked to website designers and earned it would cost $5,000 to have someone else build a website for me. That wasn’t an option.
Next, I started learning about other options.
I eventually re-vamped my blog website instead of building a new one.
But, I felt the push — or rather “the should” — to create a better, more modern website.
I kept working on the website on and off. A movement teacher colleague recommended a Wordpress website, so I decided I needed to create one. The Weebly site I had wasn’t good enough — at least in my eyes.
I embarked on the Wordpress website path. And, it didn’t go well. My husband got a Wordpress website up and running in an hour for fun. It took me hours upon hours of research and issues over a span of months before I finally ditched the Wordpress idea.
My Wordpress-loving colleague tried to help before I gave up, but she’d never seen the issues that I was encountering. It must not have been meant to be, but I felt like a failure.
Another movement teacher colleague had just moved her website to Squarespace, and I thought, “That must be my answer.”
Well, two years later, I have yet to finish the Squarespace website, and my old Weebly site continues to do its job well enough.
A few weeks ago, the stars aligned and I understood how the unfinished website is not only a gray cloud that sucks my energy, but it also limits what I can do with my work.
I’m on the cusp of some new projects — launching a podcast and some online movement, mindfulness and mindset courses — and the old website just isn’t going to cut it.
But, while diligently working on the new website each day, I’ve gotten stuck. I’ve been spinning with decisions that feel bigger than they are — what words to use to describe what I do, what photos and graphics to use, what color palette to use, etc.
I’ve been feeling overwhelmed with all of the decisions, and it just hasn’t been a fun process.
Journaling about the blocks I’ve experienced has helped, but this morning I find myself thinking of improv.
In improv, you choose to know. You choose to know the details of the scene, who your character is, what you’re feeling, what your relationship is to your scene partner.
So, as I work on wrapping up this “website saga,” my new strategy is to choose to know at each decision point. After all, who knows but me?
Joanna Zaremba is a mom, and a movement, mindfulness, and mindset coach. She helps people deal with the mental and physical stress of life, so they feel like themselves again and can do what matters most. She has lived in the Cheyenne Cañon neighborhood since 2012. She can be reached at joannazaremba@gmail.com.