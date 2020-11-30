By Linda Navarro
Special from The Gazette
For 10 years there was a Cajun atmosphere on the Cheyenne Mountain Resort beach as Cheyenne Village served up a traditional shrimp boil evening, often under a huge party tent.
The annual fundraiser was always a time to heap up plates from the chef’s huge pans of seasoned boiled shrimp and sausage, red potatoes and corn on the cob, followed by s’mores at the firepits.
Year 11, October 2020, called for a creative change with no group gathering allowed thanks to the pandemic. Instead, executive chef Patrick Dahms and his crew prepared separate shrimp boils for folks to drive by and pick up to reheat at home. And these layered s’mores came already baked.
Masked Cheyenne Village staff and board greeted guests driving up and safely handed off bags of delicious meals. Later that evening, the livestreamed program included Cheyenne Village CEO Tim Cunningham, resort managing director Scott Marn and the touching stories of Cheyenne Village’s adult residents with disabilities.
Donations raised were to help offset funding decreases and nonprofit budget cuts during the COVID-19 months and are being accepted at CheyenneVillage.org.
Contact the writer: linda.navarro@gazette.com