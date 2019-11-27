Fitzgerald in fifth year as Cheyenne Mountain boys’ basketball coach
Elgin Fitzgerald is back for his fifth season as the Cheyenne Mountain boys’ basketball coach.
The former Palmer and Dartmouth star directed the Indians to a 20-6 record last winter and the quarterfinals of the Class 4A state playoffs.
Fitzgerald returns three starters in seniors Javonte Johnson (22.4 points per game), Jaedn Harrison (9.6 ppg), and sophomore Brad Helton (4.8 ppg).
Johnson recently signed his national letter of intent with the University of New Mexico.
The Indians open their season Dec. 3 at home against Widefield.
Fitzgerald is not the only coach in his house. His wife, Cayla Fitzgerald, is the new head coach at Colorado Springs Christian School. Cayla takes over a Lions team from Mark Engesser that went 25-2 last season and lost in the 3A state championship game to St. Mary’s.
Cayla was the head coach at Mitchell last season, and at Lewis-Palmer prior to that.
CLIFFORD INKS DEAL
Vanguard senior Dominque Clifford signed his national letter of intent with Colorado during a ceremony at the school on Nov. 13.
“Nique” has been a rising star for the Class 3A Coursers in recent years. Last winter, he played a vital role in team advancing to the state title game, where it lost to Denver Manual, 80-68.
Clifford averaged 18.9 points and 11.9 rebounds per game last season. He is a four-year starter.
BARKLEY SITING
Former Cheyenne Mountain volleyball coach David Barkley (now coaching at St. Mary’s) was in the stands for the Class 4A volleyball regional hosted by Woodland Park on Nov. 9.
Barkley led Cheyenne Mountain to six 4A state titles (2008-12, 2015).
This fall, he directed St. Mary’s to an 18-7 record and a third-place finish in the 3A Tri-Peaks League. The Pirates’ season ended in regionals.
INDIANS MAKE A SPLASH
Last winter was another strong showing at the 4A state girls’ swimming championships for Cheyenne Mountain.
Harper Lehman, now a senior, won the state title in the 100-yard butterfly and was runner-up in the 200 individual medley.
As a team, the Indians had a top-three placing for the eighth straight year.
— Compiled by Danny Summers