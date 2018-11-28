STUDENT-ATHLETES INK COLLEGE LETTERS
The first national letter of intent signing day of the 2018-19 calendar year was Nov. 14. Two Cheyenne area student-athletes signed with colleges.
Cheyenne Mountain’s Sophia Bricker inked her deal with the University of Denver for swimming and diving.
The Vanguard School’s Hayden Frear signed with McKendree University for volleyball.
INDIANS COME IN AT NO. 7
The Cheyenne Mountain boys’ basketball team is ranked No. 7 in the CHSAA preseason Class 4A poll.
The Indians were 10-15 last year and advanced to the second round of the state playoffs. They return five starters.
The Vanguard School boys’ basketball team is ranked No. 4 in 3A.
Vanguard was 21-3 last season. Senior Seth Fuqua is back. He averaged 23.7 points per game last winter. He had a high of 38 against Byers.
Sierra’s girls are ranked 10th in the 4A poll. The Stallions were 18-9 last season and lost in the state quarterfinals.
CHEYENNE MOUNTAIN GIRLS RETURN SCORERS
The Indians girls’ basketball team was 8-16 last winter and lost in the first round of the state playoffs.
Coach Ben Sherman graduated just two players. Among those returning are juniors Selena Vargas (12.6 points per game, 6.1 rebounds) and Katelyn Ralston (11.8. 4.2).
The Indians opened their season Nov. 27 at Widefield.
DID YOU KNOW?
The Cheyenne Mountain ice hockey team has won a state-record 14 state championships. The next closest team is Regis Jesuit with 5, followed by Cherry Creek (4). Air Academy and Palmer have three apiece.
Cheyenne Mountain’s last state title was in 2004.
Sierra has won four boys’ state basketball championships (1997, 2000, 2009, 2010). They all were at the 4A level.
The Colorado Springs School won the 2A boys’ state basketball title in 2009.
MCFADDEN WRESTLING FOR SOONERS
Mike McFadden, a 2018 Cheyenne Mountain graduate, is wrestling at 149 pounds for the University of Oklahoma.
McFadden won the 4A state championship at 138 pounds last February for the Indians. By doing so, he became Cheyenne Mountain’s first state champion in 11 years.
McFadden is majoring in energy management at Oklahoma.
-Compiled by Danny Summers