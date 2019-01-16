INDIANS SWIMMING STRONG AGAIN
The Cheyenne Mountain girls’ swim and dive team is enjoying another solid season in its defense of its state championship from last winter.
The Indians are ranked second in the most recent Class 4A poll and have won all five of their meets this season — two invitationals and three duals.
Cheyenne Mountain’s next dual meet is Wednesday at home against Air Academy. On Jan. 23, the Indians host Lewis-Palmer — the No. 7-ranked team in 5A — in a dual beginning at 4 p.m.
LADY COURSERS SCORE BIG WIN
The Vanguard girls’ basketball team improved to 6-2 on Jan. 9 with a dominating 81-12 victory over Sheridan.
The Coursers led 57-10 at halftime and 81-12 after three quarters when the game was called.
Five days earlier, Vanguard was on the short end of a 75-26 loss to St. Mary’s, the two-time defending 3A state champion.
Vanguard’s top scorers this season are Alexis Garcia (15.4 points per game) and Breanna Swann (14.3).
FROZEN PUCKS
The Cheyenne Mountain hockey team has won three consecutive games (through Jan. 5), and four of five after beginning the season 0-2-1.
The Indians are second place in the Apex Conference behind Pine Creek.
Cheyenne Mountain’s leading scorers are Scott Sullivan (25 points on 16 goals and 9 assists) and Chayse Heffler (14 points; 6 goals and 8 assists).
YOU CAN’T PIN THEM
Several Cheyenne Mountain wrestlers are ranked in the top 10 in the state in the latest OnTheMat 4A rankings.
Ian Diffendaffer (10th, 126 pounds); Rick Stark (9th, 132); Kevin Hooks (3rd, 145); Rudy Juvera (9th, 145); Konrad Ziegler (5th, 160); Nick Gagliardi (4th, 182); Colton Bellow (9th, 195).
The Indians are ranked 10th as a team.
- Compiled by Danny Summers