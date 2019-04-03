CHEYENNE MOUNTAIN BASEBALL WINS 5 CONSECUTIVE GAMES
The Cheyenne Mountain High School baseball team went into spring break with a 6-1 record after defeating Air Academy, 17-2, March 21.
Indians senior Hank Morley led the way with a home run, single and four RBIs. Brad Helton and Michael Ellis drove in two runs apiece.
The game was called after four innings due to the 15-run rule.
Ellis was the winning pitcher, throwing three innings.
Cheyenne Mountain has won five consecutive games since losing to Carlsbad, 9-0, March 8 in the Caveman Baseball Classic in Carlsbad.
The Indians have outscored their last four opponents 48-8.
INDIANS SOAR ON TRACK
The Cheyenne Mountain High School boys’ and girls’ track and field teams are off to impressive starts this season.
On March 23, both teams took home titles at the Harrison Panther Invite.
Cheyenne Mountain freshman Erik Le Roux highlighted top performances from the boys. The freshman crossed the finish line first in the 3,200 meters in 9 minutes, 43.79 seconds.
The Indians finished with 99 points, 21.5 better than Coronado.
The Cheyenne Mountain boys also received key contributions from Paul Agbo (100 and 200 victories) and Drew Getty in the 800 (second).
The Cheyenne Mountain girls finished seven points ahead of Harrison to win the team title. They were led by Emily Chaston, who won the 1,600 and 3,200.
The Indians also added wins in the 4x100 and 4x400 relay races. Cheyenne Mountain had second-place efforts from Gabrielle Hyatt (200), Ashlyn Ventimiglia (400) and Hope Stark (800).
KODIAKS PLAY SEASON OPENER WEDNESDAY
The Colorado Springs School girls’ soccer team will open its season Wednesday at home against the Thomas MacLaren School. Game time is scheduled for 4 p.m.
CSS was 4-10-1 last season under Mark Perdew, who has returned for a second year.
This is the third year CSS has fielded a varsity program.
- Compiled by Danny Summers