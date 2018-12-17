MCCARTHY JOINS RANGERS FRONT OFFICE
Cheyenne Mountain alum and long-time major league pitcher Brandon McCarthy has landed a front office position with the Texas Rangers.
McCarthy, 35, joined the Rangers’ front office as a special assistant to general manager Jon Daniels.
McCarthy retired after the 2018 season as a member of the Atlanta Braves. He was done following a June 24 start against the Orioles, never quite able to fully recover from a knee injury. He was 6-1 in 15 starts.
The right-hander battled injuries throughout his 13-year career, which he spent with the Chicago White Sox, Rangers, Arizona Diamondbacks, Oakland Athletics, Los Angeles Dodgers and Braves. He finished with a 69-75 lifetime record. He earned a World Series ring with the 2005 White Sox.
It isn’t surprising that McCarthy landed in a front office following his playing career. He has always shown an aptitude for analytics, the understanding of which is essentially a must-have in front office roles these days.
THE FUQUA WATCH
Vanguard senior left-handed shooting guard Seth Fuqua is among the top guards in all of Class 3A, perhaps even the state. College recruiters have also taken notice.
Fuqua has already received an offer from Division I Lehigh, (Bethlehem, Penn.) as a preferred walk-on.
“They told me I was guaranteed a roster spot for the first year and that I could earn my way up if I played well,” Fuqua said.
Fuqua has also been offered scholarships to Nebraska Wesleyan, the D-III champion from a year ago, and Doane (Crete, Neb.), an NAIA school.
“My main focus is right here with this team and going to state,” Fuqua said. “I will worry about all that other college stuff after this season.”
Fuqua is averaging more than 25 points per game in his four-year high school career. He scored a career-high 44 points against Buena Vista as a sophomore.
INDIANS SCORE DOUBLE FIGURES
The Cheyenne Mountain hockey team defeated Coronado, 11-1, in a recent match at Colorado College’s Honnen Arena.
Scott Sullivan scored four goals to pace the Indians, and Chayse Heffler had three goals and three assists as Cheyenne Mountain erased an early 1-0 deficit.
Cheyenne Mountain enjoyed a 44-12 shots advantage.
