JOHNSON PLAYS LACROSSE FOR AIR FORCE
August Johnson, a 2018 Cheyenne Mountain High School graduate, is playing lacrosse for the Air Force Academy.
Johnson saw action in the Falcons’ first game against Denver on Feb. 9. He had one ground ball in the 11-4 Air Force loss.
Johnson was a key member of last year’s Cheyenne Mountain team that won the Class 4A state championship. Limited to just seven games because of injuries, he scored two goals in the state championship game over Alexander Dawson.
As a junior, Johnson led the Indians with 48 goals and 36 assists. As a sophomore, he scored a team-leading 53 goals. As a freshman, he had 35 goals.
ATHEY TAKES OVER AS INDIANS GIRLS’ SOCCER COACH
Nikki Athey is the new Cheyenne Mountain girls’ soccer coach, replacing Tomas Martinez, who left last spring after 19 years at the school.
Athey is in her 20th year as a teacher and a coach in District 12. During last week’s national letter of intent signing party at the school, she spoke about Carly Fetters, who will play soccer for the University of Northern Colorado next fall.
Athey was an assistant coach at Cheyenne Mountain under Jack Busher from 1992-2004. She succeeded him as the head coach and led the Indians to state championships in 2005 and 2007.
She stepped away from the program following the 2008 season to focus on raising her then 5-year-daughter, Donni. Donni is 15 now and a student at Cheyenne Mountain.
CARL FETTERS SIGHTING
Carl Fetters, the winningest football coach in Cheyenne Mountain history, was on hand for last week’s national letter of intent signing day at the school.
Fetters coached the Indians from 1968-97. In 2014, he was inducted into the Colorado High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
A 1959 graduate of Cheyenne Mountain, he returned to the school coached the same three sports he played: football, basketball and baseball. His football teams won 203 games while appearing in the state semifinals four times and twice were state runners-up. Fetters also was the head baseball coach for four years, head girls’ basketball coach for eight years and head boys’ basketball coach for eight years.
After leaving Cheyenne Mountain in 1997, he was an assistant football coach at Manitou Springs and Palmer, and now is an assistant coach at CSU-Pueblo.
Fetters has been married to his wife, Susan, since June 1, 1963.
