Those seeking some peace and quiet — and beautiful animals — in their lives now have a unique opportunity to find it at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo.
Silent Night, an event that encourages attendees to turn off their phones, tap into their own mindfulness and connect with animals peacefully, will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. June 2, July 7 and Sept. 11 at the zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road.
By embracing the sounds of animals and surrounding nature, guests will learn to relax and escape the pressures associated with daily life.
“All announcements and recordings normally broadcast at the zoo are silenced,” said Rachel Wright, the zoo’s public relations and social media manager.
According to Special Events Manager Amanda Ulrich, the zoo launched Silent Night in 2019 as a smaller event to test community response. At first, the event saw low attendance, but grew amid the pandemic in 2020. That’s when the zoo saw how much guests and members valued the zoo as a natural setting where they could get away from life for a while, Ulrich said.
“Because Silent Night is a no-noise evening zoo event that guests can enjoy at their own pace, our attendance can really slow down and reconnect in a mindful environment. We launched the event as an opportunity to disconnect from the distractions of daily life, and mindfully connect with our animals and natural mountainside setting peacefully and quietly,” Ulrich said.
The zoo follows Colorado and the Centers for Disease and Prevention Control guidance regarding wearing masks in public. As long as masks are required, proper social distancing practices will be enforced and guests are required to wear masks when inside all zoo buildings.
Ticket prices range from $12.75 to $17.75. Advance e-tickets are required and discount tickets are offered to members, seniors and military. No tickets will be sold at the gate.
Visit cmzoo.org/silentnight for a list of accepted military identifiers. Show proper ID at the gate to validate your discount.
Guests are encouraged to wear comfortable shoes, a warmer layer of clothing and to be in line to enter the zoo within 20 minutes of their ticketed time. Early arrivals or arrivals later than 20 minutes past their ticketed entry time may not be accommodated.
Guests who arrive early for their time slot are asked to wait in their car until their entry time begins. Once admitted during their ticketed time, guests are welcome to stay until the end of the event.
Although Silent Night focuses on quiet and mindfulness without cell phones, conversations or disruptions, sound-friendly areas will be available for those who need to make phone calls or have conversations.
All ages are welcome, though parents are encouraged to consider whether children will enjoy and respect the quiet ambiance of the event. Guests can feed the giraffe herd for $3-$5 per bundle of food. For humans wishing to graze, The Grizzly Grill will be open during the event with limited menu options.
“We want to preserve the calm nature of this event, so we limit the number of attendees. We hope attendees feel a sense of calm at this event, and continue looking for ways to disconnect from daily distractions and reconnect with the natural world,” Wright said.
To learn more, visit cmzoo.org/silentnight or call 719-633-9925 or email is specialevents@cmzoo.org.
Visit covid19.colorado.gov/mask-guidance to view the current COVID-19 guidance.