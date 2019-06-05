It doesn’t get much cuter than baby animals, especially the new arrivals at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. Three recent arrivals — along with a toddler and a pending birth — are keeping our zoo hopping, almost quite literally.
The Cheyenne Mountain Zoological Society was founded in 1926, and for almost 100 years has offered invaluable conservation efforts, educational programs, and opportunities to observe the life-cycle of a multitude of animals.
The three babies born this spring are:
1. a baby howler monkey, which was born to its mother, Charlie, on March 19. Charlie gave birth on a limb in her enclosure, observed by the baby’s father, Howie. Howie was curious and cautious of this new arrival, and Charlie quickly bonded with her baby. By now the little one, whose sex has not yet been definitely identified, is starting to gain some independence. The baby stays close to Charlie, but also interacts with Howie regularly. Howie is observed petting his offspring and allowing it to hold and play with his hand, while nibbling on his fingers. Both parents are amazingly patient dealing with the increasing antics as the baby explores its world and associates with both parents.
2. a Mexican wolf pup born on April 19 to parents Luna and Navarro. The baby — whose gender has not yet been identified — joins its 4-year-old siblings, bringing the number in the pack to seven. Mexican wolves are an extremely endangered species with only 131 documented living in the wild, so breeding efforts are highly significant for survival. The zoo maintains a mostly hands-off policy to the wolf pack with minimal human intervention. Luna is giving excellent care to her pup, and she and the entire pack is extremely protective of the baby.
3. a baby two-toed sloth, which was born on May 14. First-time parents, Chalupa and Bosco, have lived together for four years, showing no signs of breeding, so the pregnancy was a surprise to zoo personnel. There are several indications that Chalupa has excellent maternal instincts, and that the baby is strong and healthy. The infant has been observed clinging tenaciously to Mom’s chest and belly, it appears calm, and is not vocalizing (which implies it is nursing well and not hungry). Chalupa and baby reside for now in an enclosure separate from Bosco. Eventually, the couple will be reunited after Bosco is given a slow and supervised introduction to his offspring. Zoo keepers regularly monitor mother and baby by climbing up on a ladder to peer into Chalupa’s crate, which is high above the floor. She has a trusting relationship with her keepers and displays no anxiety around them.
Toddler wallaby Hailey was born in March 2018, and spent her first nine months safely cocooned in the marsupial pouch of her mother, Bindi. In November, Hailey emerged to join the five other wallabies residing at the zoo. The six of them can be found hopping around outside or napping in their private enclosure. Wallabies are about one-fourth the size of their Australian cousins, kangaroos. Hailey will soon reach sexual maturity and may be bred at some point with a male from another zoo, as the only male at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is her father.
It was also recently discovered that 10-year-old reticulated giraffe Msitu is expecting a calf sometime in the early summer. After the tragic death last year of baby giraffe Penny, this birth is awaited anxiously. Msitu, who was not the mother of Penny, will be closely observed in the months to come, and the public will be quickly informed once the birth occurs. Rae, who is now the youngest member of the reticulated giraffe herd, will be a sister to the newest arrival, bringing the number in this endangered species herd to 16.
For the third consecutive year, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo has been voted one of the top 10 zoos in North America in the USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, demonstrating the commitment of the Colorado Springs community to protecting animal friends, welcoming visitors to enjoy them in a healthy habitat and ensuring that future generations also have an opportunity to interact with animals in a protected environment.