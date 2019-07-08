On Sunday, less than 24 hours after Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s newest giraffe was born, keepers said the calf — a girl — appeared to be healthy and strong.
In fact, she already was proving to be “a little firecracker,” said Rachel Hahn, an animal keeper.
The calf, who is more than 6 feet tall, was born at 1:20 p.m. Saturday. Following zoo tradition, she will be named after she is 30 days old.
“We were all like, ‘Holy moly!’ — she stood in 35 minutes, which is the fastest that we have ever seen a giraffe calf stand up,” said Amy Schilz, senior lead animal keeper. “She nursed right away. She just was really strong. A lot of the calves that we’ve seen be born here will stand up and fall and stand up and fall until they figure out how to get their legs underneath of them. She fell a couple of times, but the first time she stood, she had it down.
“She’s also been climbing over the top of her mom when her mom is sleeping. She’s great with guests. So, a lot of the things that we know would or could make us nervous, this baby’s just checked them all of the list as far as, ‘I’m strong and happy and healthy,’ so we’re really excited about that.”
The baby’s mom, Msitu, a 10-year-old reticulated giraffe, was bred with a bull named Khalid in April 2018. Her calf is the zoo’s 201st giraffe birth, bringing the giraffe herd to 16.
“I think we all get really excited — you know, we’ve been waiting 16 months, almost, for this calf to be born, so there’s a lot of build-up and preparation that goes into something like this,” Hahn said.
After the calf was born, “We saw Msitu doing awesome mom things. She was cleaning off baby right away, doing everything — like, if we were looking at a textbook of the perfect giraffe birth, she did that and then the calf did that, so we’re pretty elated,” Hahn said.
In the wild, giraffes are facing “the silent crisis,” with populations plummeting by about 40% in the past 10 years, Schliz said. “The reason that we have these beautiful animals here at the zoo is to help get people to fall in love with them so that they can save them in the wild.”
Reticulated giraffe, the subspecies to which the zoo’s giraffe belong, are endangered, with just under 11,000 in the wild — and that population is decreasing.
Msitu is “probably one of the best-trained giraffe that we have, and because of that, we’ve been able to monitor hear health through voluntary blood draws her whole entire pregnancy,” Schliz said. “We’ve also been able to do voluntary ultrasounds. ... She’s been a great mom and a great participant in her own health care throughout this whole process.”
Zoo visitors were able to see the newborn giraffe Sunday. By midday, a long line of people was waiting to get into the indoor giraffe barn to see mom and baby. They will remain visible to visitors in the coming days as long as they “continue to appear to be strong and aren’t upset by visitors,” the zoo said.
“Right now, just like we do everything else here, we let the animals’ behavior dictate how we operate,” Hahn said. “In the coming days ... we’ll see how baby and mom are doing. We’ll probably try putting her outside in a smaller area with mom, maybe a couple of giraffes we know do great with calves, that are pretty slow and gentle.”
One of Sunday’s visitors, Lisa Meyerhoff, is a pretty big giraffe fan, and has hundreds of giraffe figurines that she’s been collecting since 1972. She and her husband, Jim, were visiting Colorado Springs from Houston, Texas.
“We heard that the baby was born yesterday, so we chose today to come to the zoo,” Meyerhoff said. “This zoo is phenomenal. Way better than some of the zoos we’ve seen. A lot of them, you can come and there might be two giraffes out there and you can kind of feed (them) lettuce, and here, there’s the whole gang.”