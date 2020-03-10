The vacant Bear Creek Lanes bowling alley has been razed to make room for an overflow parking lot for the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo.
The zoo paid $1 million in 2017 to buy the west side Bear Creek Lanes property, 1232 S. 21st St., according to El Paso County land records. A nearly 22,500-square-foot building on the 2-acre site was demolished over the last few weeks.
Land records show the building opened in 1961. The 24-lane, Bear Creek venue was a favorite haunt for area bowlers for decades until it closed around 2014.
The property went through a series of owners before its purchase by the zoo, records show.
The zoo, on the city’s far southwest side and tucked up against its namesake mountain, will use the site for guest parking on busy days when on-site lots are full and overflow spaces at Cheyenne Mountain High School and the Norris-Penrose Event Center are packed or unavailable, said spokeswoman Rachel Wright.
Like its other overflow lots, zoo guests will be shuttled for free to and from the 21st Street site about fives miles away, she said.
Zoo admissions continue to grow as increasing numbers of local and state residents and tourists visit, Wright said. For its last fiscal year that ended April 30, 2019, the attraction saw nearly 735,000 visitors, she said, and zoo officials expect that number eventually could reach 1 million annually.
Zoo officials have no timetable on when the former Bear Creek Lanes property will be transformed into parking or how many spaces will be created, Wright said.
Contact the writer: 636-0228