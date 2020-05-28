Families could be waving at monkeys and feeding giraffes at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo again this summer if the state approves a variance to allow it to open with reduced visitation.
El Paso County commissioners are considering a variance to let the zoo open. If approved, it will be sent to the state for review.
The zoo closed March 17 as part of the effort to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Under the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo variance, the facility could be allowed to reopen in three phases, starting on June 1.
The variance proposes reopening the zoo to members only for the first five days and limiting tickets to 300 per hour. Only 25% of visitors normally allowed in buildings could enter until June 15.
On June 6, the zoo could be reopened to the general public, but tickets would still be limited to 300 per hour, the proposal states.
On June 15, tickets would be issued without time restrictions, but the off-site parking shuttles would not run in an effort to limit daily attendance to between 4,000 and 4,500 visitors — far less than the capacity of nearly 20,000 people.
The zoo could extend its hours into the evening to help regulate the number of its guests, the proposal states
All zoo staff would be required to wear cloth masks and visitors would be encouraged to wear them. The zoo also plans to increase its cleaning and disinfection efforts.
