The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo hosts its newest event, Silent Night, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
“Our busy lives are often filled with schedules, responsibilities and noise. Come prepared for a peacefully quiet evening away from the pressures of the city below,” a zoo press release states.
Guests are invited to connect with the zoo’s animals “peacefully and quietly, while enjoying the natural beauty of Cheyenne Mountain Zoo.” They are also encouraged to turn off phones, quiet their voices and “tap into their own mindfulness at this after-hours zoo event.”
The zoo will embrace only the sounds of its animals and surrounding nature, according to the release. Guests can marvel the view of the sunset from Encounter Africa, or partake of a meditation class in the EdVenture building.
Guests should come to the event planning on a silent evening with no phones, conversation or disruption, and are encouraged to wear comfortable shoes and a warmer layer in case of inclement or cooler weather.
Tickets are $19.75 per adult (ages 12-64), $14.75 for children ages 3-11, $17.75 for seniors ages 65 and older, and 75 cents for children ages 2 and under. Zoo members receive $5 off admission. Military will receive a 50% discount off admission.
Member tickets are available only at the admission gate the night of the event. Discounted senior and military tickets purchased online will only be valid at the front gate when accompanied by a valid ID.
For more information and to purchase tickets online, visit cmzoo.org/index.php/guest-information/zoo-events/silent-night-at-the-zoo.