Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s Electric Safari event earned the No. 5 spot in USA Today’s 10Best Zoo Lights contest, officials announced Dec. 21.
This is the third year the zoo has ranked in the top 10 of this competition, according to a release issued by the zoo that same day.
“We are very proud” of the ranking, said Jenny Koch, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s marketing director. “We are in very good company with that ranking and we work very hard to make it a great experience for our guests, so we’re proud that it’s been recognized.”
Also in the Top 5 were U.S. Bank Wild Lights at the Saint Louis Zoo coming at No. 4; Wild Lights at the Detroit Zoo at No. 3; Lights Before Christmas at the Toledo Zoo in Toledo, Ohio at No. 2; and the PNC Festival of Lights at the Cincinnati Zoo in the No. 1 spot.
This was the 28th season for the zoo’s Electric Safari event, the last day of which was New Year’s Day.
Last year the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo welcomed more than 48,000 guests over the course of the 21-day feature, and Koch said this season’s attendance was comparable.
The event featured 85 one-of-a-kind light sculptures, 50 acres of twinkling lights, animal demonstrations and interactive activities. Animal keeper talks, enrichment activities, shows and animal encounters also took place each night, according to the release.
While enjoying the sparkling lights, guests were also welcomed to grab dinner from on-site restaurants and enjoy steaming cups of hot chocolate while visiting with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
“We don’t consider ourselves in competition, since all zoos do great work and we like to support each other,” Koch said about similar holiday events in the Pikes Peak region and in Denver. “But I think we have a natural advantage because of our location and that makes it special.”
The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo sits 6,800 feet above sea level, making it the highest zoo in America and the country’s only mountain zoo. From certain outlook points, vast portions of Colorado Springs are visible to the naked eye.
“You have a view of not only our lights but the lights throughout the entire city. And the mountainside is pretty at night, especially when it snows,” Koch said.
For more about the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, including a list of upcoming events, pricing and membership information, visit cmzoo.org.