Cheyenne Mountain Zoo members recently voted to donate $20,000 to the Zoos Victoria’s Bushfire Emergency Wildlife Fund in Australia.
Every year, members of the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo vote for conservation projects they want to receive a portion of $75,000 raised through donations by staff.
The money comes from donations from zoo employees, board members and docents. Cheyenne Mountain Zoo also has a match program that raised the total donation to the Australian zoo to $26,900.
Dr. Liza Dadone, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo vice president of missions and programs, said that the zoo has been “closely watching the devastation in Australia and working to find the best ways to support the recovery.”
“Our members’ collective supportive response was immediate,” Dadone continued.
Zoos Victoria’s Bushfire Emergency Wildlife Fund states on its website that donations go directly to helping the animals, helping ensure that “wildlife, including endangered species, can recover from these heartbreaking and ongoing fires.”
The fires in Australia have been burning since November and have taken the lives of 30 people, and more than a billion animals.