Editor's note: The amount of the donation has been updated to reflect matching donations.
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo members recently voted to donate nearly $27,000 to the Zoos Victoria’s Bushfire Emergency Wildlife Fund in Australia.
Every year, members of the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo vote for conservation projects they want to receive a portion of $75,000 raised through donations by staff.
In addition to $20,000 contributed by members, $6,900 comes from donations from zoo employees, board members and docents, matched in part by the Zoo. The total being donated to the Australian zoo is $26,900.
Dr. Liza Dadone, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo vice president of missions and programs, said that the zoo has been “closely watching the devastation in Australia and working to find the best ways to support the recovery.”
“Our members’ collective supportive response was immediate,” Dadone continued.
Zoos Victoria’s Bushfire Emergency Wildlife Fund states on its website that donations go directly to helping the animals, helping ensure that “wildlife, including endangered species, can recover from these heartbreaking and ongoing fires.”
The fires in Australia have been burning since November and have taken the lives of 30 people, and more than a billion animals.